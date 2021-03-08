Rototilt is now launching its knowledge webinars under the name Rototilt Live.

In five webcast seminars during the spring, Rototilt's experts will review everything from new products to concrete tips on tools and how operators can streamline their everyday lives.

"An in-depth knowledge of different functions can make a big difference in daily work. In this way, we can convey this knowledge even in times of social distancing and travel restrictions," said Product Manager Sven-Roger Ekström, one of the lecturers.

First up is a webinar regarding Rototilt's SecureLock, which airs March 24 to 26.

For registration to the first webinar go to: https://bit.ly/3uTd2D5

For more information about Rototilt's webinars, visit Rototilt's Facebook page or www.rototilt.com.

Today's top stories