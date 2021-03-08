Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Rototilt Launches Knowledge Webinars

Mon March 08, 2021 - National Edition
Rototilt


Rototilt is now launching its knowledge webinars under the name Rototilt Live.

In five webcast seminars during the spring, Rototilt's experts will review everything from new products to concrete tips on tools and how operators can streamline their everyday lives.

"An in-depth knowledge of different functions can make a big difference in daily work. In this way, we can convey this knowledge even in times of social distancing and travel restrictions," said Product Manager Sven-Roger Ekström, one of the lecturers.

First up is a webinar regarding Rototilt's SecureLock, which airs March 24 to 26.

For registration to the first webinar go to: https://bit.ly/3uTd2D5

For more information about Rototilt's webinars, visit Rototilt's Facebook page or www.rototilt.com.




Today's top stories

Koss Construction Keeps I-555 Job On Track

Dynamic Infrastructure's Defect-Detection AI Reaches Near Engineering Level Bridge Assessments

Waukesha Water's $286M Pipeline Meets Federal Requirements

Case Introduces Factory-Fit Machine Control for Dozers

Trimble Introduces Siteworks SE Starter Edition Site Positioning Software for Construction Surveying

Volvo, Werk-Brau Help 'Break Thru' Tricky Demolition

New Jersey Eyes Doubling Beach Restoration Budget to $50M a Year

MAPA Associate Member Training: Changing the Game



 

Read more about...

Attachments Rototilt Technology






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo