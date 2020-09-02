Roundabout in Victor, N.Y., Now Expected to Open in October

Adjustments to construction plans on a traffic circle in the upstate New York town of Victor mean the road won't reopen until at least October, according to New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) officials.

The project is one of three new roundabouts in the Rochester area.

According to Public Information Officer Jordan Guerrein, the transportation agency is "working to implement design modifications to the roundabout under construction at State Rt. 96 and Lynaugh Road to ensure it can accommodate larger vehicles and meet all standards required."

NYSDOT officials expect the roundabout will be open in October, and they added the department will continue to communicate with the town and school officials on any proposed changes to the construction schedule for this busy traffic area.

Although the design modifications will take a few more weeks, the project is still ahead of the original contract completion date of Oct. 31, 2020.

The cost of the work is $3.2 million.

According to the transportation department website, "This project proposes to enhance the safety characteristics of the NY 96 intersection at Lynaugh Road in the Village/Town of Victor, Ontario County. This project will address the safety concerns of this intersection with the addition of a three-leg roundabout or signal."

Construction has been under way in the area since mid July, when other roundabout construction projects also were announced in the area, including a one at Mount Read Boulevard and Buffalo Road in Rochester, and at NY 63 and Court Street in Geneseo.

NYSDOT officials said roundabouts help keep traffic flowing and curtail commute times for drivers. Their installation also reduces fuel emissions and eliminates the need for traffic signals cutting down on the use of electricity.