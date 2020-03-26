The RM 120GO! mobile impact crusher in combination with the RM MSC8500M incline screen.

Rubble Master, a market leader in compact crushing, focuses on the best weight to throughput ratio with maximum efficiency, best service and digital support. At ConExpo Rubble Master exhibited the RM 70GO! 2.0 crusher in combination with itsRM HS3500M screen, the RM 120GO! with the RM MSC8500M-2D as well as the RM MTS2010S.

RM 70GO! 2.0 - Defined Final Aggregate in a Single Pass With the Mesh Screen

Starting this year, a combination that has been available for the larger compact systems for a while is now offered with the RM 70GO! 2.0. The proven integrated mesh screen with refeeding belt is now available with the most compact crusher in the RM GO! series to enable crushing and screening in a single pass. The additional equipment is transported together with the crusher unit.

Compact dimensions during operation as well as during transport - combined with high throughput - are the main requirements for the RM 70GO! 2.0. These are fulfilled with a transport width of 7.1 ft. Even with the mesh screen and refeeding belt installed, there are no changes to the transport width. This means that no accompanying vehicles or additional special permits are needed.

"Full integration into the system's control system also provides a high level of safety for the operator, which has the highest priority for us in all our innovations," explained Gerald Hanisch, Rubble Master founder and CEO.

The mesh screen makes the mobile crusher even more efficient. The final aggregate is screened to the required final aggregate size in a single pass. Precise sorting accuracy and a throughput capacity of up to 132 tph is included.

The RM MS 70GO! screen is installed directly on the RM 70GO! 2.0 crusher and no auxiliary equipment such as cranes or diggers are needed for assembly.

A closed loop is set up using the refeeding belt to produce a finished high quality final aggregate in a single processing step. Depending on the application, the screen decks can simply be swapped or combined.

RM 120GO! - Quality Right Down to the Smallest Detail

The flagship RM 120GO! crusher has a throughput capacity of up to 385 tph and meets the highest specifications in terms of performance, ease of maintenance, efficiency and design. Weighing just 38 tons, the RM 120GO! is the most compact crusher in its class.

The diesel-electric drive concept allows location-independent, environmentally friendly, low-noise and low-emission operation.

"Everything is so much easier and readily available on this machine. There is no safety that you are risking. RM has designed everything to be as user-friendly as it can be all the way down to changing blow bars. My guys have thanked me time and time again for this machine vs. the one we had before just because it is so much easier on them," said Bryce Swain, BTS Equipment, San Diego, Calif.

RM GO! SMART - The New Dimension in Service

RM GO! SMART represents a new era in human-machine interaction. The infrastructure RM developed for this system not only promotes intelligent operation of the machine, but also enables remote processing and display of real-time trends and historical machine data. A GSM/UMTS connection is not essential because the data can be saved temporarily on the device. You can use any cellular device like a smartphone or tablet to visualize and process the information. RM GO! SMART is an ideal add-on to the proven RM GO! principle, which is appreciated by customers all over the world for its simplicity and intuitiveness.

RM Screen Line - Everything From a Single Source

As a full solution provider, RM offers a product range that includes screens and conveyor belts. The most compact scalper - the RM HS3500M - is the perfect complement to RM crushers, according to the manufacturer. As stand-alone products, this screen and the RM MSC8500-2D post screen ensures a high throughput capacity even in confined spaces.

