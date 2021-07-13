Gerald Hanisch, owner and president of Rubble Master, standing in front of the RM 120X Mobile Impact Crusher producing flexbase and stockpiling the material with the RM MTS2412S 80-ft. tracked conveyor.

Rubble Master showcased the latest RM 120X mobile impact crusher to Texas contractors and aggregate producers during its Demo Day June 10 and 11.

Over the course of two days, Rubble Master welcomed more than 100 visitors to see the brand-new RM 120X mobile impact crusher firsthand.

According to Jackson McAdam, managing director of Rubble Master Americas Corp, "This was a great opportunity to show local contractors our full product offering and support capabilities in the Texas market. We are immensely proud of our new North American headquarters in Ennis, Texas, offering sales, service and rental to Texas clients. Within 12 months we have grown from a relatively small team to a 15 strong support team."

Besides the new flagship crusher, attendees also could see the RM HS5000M 5-ft. by 12-ft. scalping screen and the RM MTS2412S 80-ft. tracked conveyor.

Despite all odds and travel restrictions, Gerald Hanisch, owner and president of Rubble Master, made it to the event to talk to clients about the latest innovations.

"The Demo Days have proven that the Texas market needs a new offering," said Hanisch.

"I am immensely proud that multiple clients have made their decision for Rubble Master during the event."

About Rubble Master

Gerald Hanisch founded Rubble Master in 1991 when others were tentatively beginning to think about recycling construction and demolition waste. Hanisch successfully developed an innovative compact crusher 30 years ago to recycle concrete, asphalt and brick materials on-site. The recycled aggregates are used as a base or subbase material in road construction or as fill material. The global breakthrough came in 2000 by establishing a North American footprint with international exports rising to 95 percent. Today, the RM Group is represented by 80 dealers in 110 countries on all continents. With its extensive dealer network in the United States and Canada, headquarters in Ennis, Texas, and parts and service hub in Memphis, Tenn., the RM Group provides customer and product support throughout North America.

