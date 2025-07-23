Thompson Equipment hosted a successful event showcasing RUBBLE MASTER's mobile impact crushers in Bridgewater. The compact and powerful RM 120X impressed attendees with its efficiency in processing various materials. RUBBLE MASTER's machines offer reliability, fuel efficiency and ease of operation, making them an attractive option for contractors and recyclers in southern New England.

Thompson Equipment recently hosted a two-day demonstration event at Bridgewater Raynham Sand and Stone (BRS), aimed at showcasing the capabilities of RUBBLE MASTER's mobile impact crushers.

The event drew a steady stream of potential customers and contractors from the southern New England region to see the RUBBLE MASTER RM 120X in action.

"This demo was all about showing people what RUBBLE MASTER machines can do," said Steve Ferris, vice president of Thompson Equipment. "These crushers are extremely efficient, easy to transport and produce a really clean product — especially important in recycling and reclaimed asphalt applications."

Thompson Equipment became a RUBBLE MASTER dealer approximately a year ago as part of its expansion into Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. According to Ferris, this move was driven by growing demand for compact, mobile crushing units that meet strict transportation laws in the region.

"Massachusetts has tough DOT restrictions when it comes to equipment transport," Ferris said. "We chose to bring in RUBBLE MASTER models like the RM 90, RM 100 and RM 120X because they stay within those limits. You don't need special permits, and they're still powerful, productive machines."

The RM 120X, RUBBLE MASTER's largest impact crusher, was the centerpiece of the demonstration. Despite its production capacity, the machine remains compact — approximately 9 ft. wide and 60 ft. long when fully folded for transport.

"It's small but mighty," Ferris said. "We've got a competitor's unit here on site that the customer owns, and I believe they've already seen that the RUBBLE MASTER is outperforming it."

All RUBBLE MASTER units in the demo lineup are closed-circuit horizontal impactors, equipped with single-deck screens and return conveyors. The RM 120X was processing granite countertop waste during the demonstration, turning it into a clean inch-and-a-half-minus gravel product.

"The machine can comfortably handle up to a 12 to 14-inch input," Ferris said. "Any larger and you'd want to pre-crush with a jaw, but for most demo debris and C&D materials, this thing just eats it up."

A highlight of the RM 120X is its hybrid power system, which combines a John Deere diesel engine with both hydraulic and electric drive components. While the hydraulics handle the tracks, electric motors power the conveyors.

"The hybrid system is a major advantage," said Ferris. "Electric motors are incredibly efficient — they provide 100 percent torque at zero RPM, and they eliminate issues like hose leaks or dry rot. Plus, they save a lot on fuel, which is a major concern for anyone running a crusher all day."

Ferris emphasized that cost per ton is the key metric in crushing, and RUBBLE MASTER delivers.

"These are well-built Austrian machines with smart engineering," he said. "They're reliable, fuel-efficient and simple to operate. For a contractor or recycler trying to make product profitably, that makes all the difference."

The event underscored Thompson Equipment's commitment to supporting the RUBBLE MASTER line across southern New England. With a product offering that fits the region's transportation and regulatory environment, and high-performance machines, Thompson sees a bright future with RUBBLE MASTER.

"We're excited to grow with RUBBLE MASTER, Ferris said. "This event showed the kind of results these machines can produce — and that's what customers really want to see." CEG

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

