Rubble Master to Debut Brand New Compact Crusher and Scalping Screen at ConExpo 2020

The RM 120GO! 46 in. mobile impact crusher in combination with the RM MSC8500M 5 by 18 ft. incline screen.

Rubble Master mobile crushers and screens are major players in U.S. and Canadian construction and demolition industries. Celebrating 20 years in North America, Rubble Master has been called on to provide the finest crushing and screening equipment on high profile sites in the center of Manhattan, the Hawaiian Islands and on Route 66. These locations allow for the full potential of RM equipment to be unleashed.

At this year's ConExpo in Las Vegas, Rubble Master raises the bar yet again.

"Leading the way in the U.S.A." is the theme of this year's booth, displaying the comprehensive product range of RM products and services.

At ConExpo, in the Silver Lot, Rubble Master will be showcasing the brand-new RM 70GO! 2.0 compact crusher in combination with the RM HS3500M compact 4 by 9 ft. scalping screen. Also on display will be Rubble Master's flagship product the RM 120GO! mobile impact crusher in combination with the RM MSC8500M 5 by 18 ft. incline screen as well as the RM MTS2010S 65 ft. tracked stacker.

On-board screens fitted with square mesh screen media and return conveyors have been available for large mobile crushers for quite some time. The brand-new RM 70GO! 2.0 got a completely new screen-box upgrade with a 31⁄2 by 7 ft. screen-box to produce spec material in a single pass. The screen-box and return conveyor are now standard with the most compact mobile crusher in the Rubble Master line-up. This allows RM's most compact crusher to match the finished product quality of larger plants and provide the versatility that today's contractors demand.

Transportability and mobility are among Rubble Master's top priorities. The RM 70GO! 2.0 breaks down for transport easily within 20 minutes and can be moved in one piece with the same trailer that is being used for moving a medium size excavator. Once transport ready, the mobile crusher is less than 8 ft. wide and weighs only 53,400 lbs., which gives contractors the ultimate competitive advantage for onsite crushing.

"Rubble Master keeps pushing the boundaries of performance, mobility, and usability. We constantly think of new ways on how to make contractors' lives easier to be able to get more done in a day," said Gerald Hanisch, Rubble Master founder and CEO.

Screen media can be changed out easily and quickly to produce different finished products. To facilitate access to the screen deck or to detach the screen-box completely from the crusher it can be hydraulically lowered to the ground. Both the on-board screen-box and return conveyor can be removed completely within 20 minutes without the need of any special hand-tool for open circuit production.

The RM 70GO! 2.0 is powered by a 155 hp John Deere diesel engine and is rated at a top capacity of 165 tph (150 metric tons per hour).

For more information, visit www.rubblemaster.com.