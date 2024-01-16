List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    RubbleCrusher to Make First Appearance at World of Concrete

    Tue January 16, 2024 - National Edition
    RubbleCrusher


    Photo courtesy of RubbleCrusher
    At the show, RubbleCrusher will be displaying its compact, tracked, mobile jaw crushing unit, the RC150T, and will be debuting the RubbleCrusher RSC48T Screen to the concrete market at booth C6851

    RubbleCrusher is attending its first World of Concrete show in Las Vegas in January.

    At the show, RubbleCrusher will be displaying its compact, tracked, mobile jaw crushing unit, the RC150T, and will be debuting the RubbleCrusher RSC48T Screen to the concrete market at booth C6851.

    The RSC48T enables the screening of material right on site, allowing for the production of three different material sizes on one mobile machine.

    The RSC48T weighs just under 8,000 lbs. and has a large 4 ft. by 8 ft. top deck and a 4 ft. by 6 ft. bottom deck. The screen can be fed directly with an excavator or skid steer.

    This mobile screen is perfect for those hard-to-access areas because of its compact size, according to the manufacturer.

    RubbleCrusher also will be showcasing its track-mounted jaw crusher at booth C6851 during the show. This crusher is fast to deploy on job sites and will save operators money by eliminating hauling costs to and from the job site. The RC150T unit weighs just under 8,000 lbs. and enables the operator to recycle C&D waste materials for use on site, without having to pay to remove materials or bring in new aggregate for jobs. The RC150T is mounted on tracks, making mobility on site possible by remote control.

    For more information, visit rubblecrusher.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




