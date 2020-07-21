Runnion Equipment Expands Its Sales Team With John Pielli

John Pielli

Runnion Equipment Company is growing its sales team with the addition of John Pielli.

Pielli has almost 30 years of crane experience both as a mechanic and salesman, working previously for Hiab. He will be focusing on the northern Illinois area, making sure that his customers have the equipment they need to get their jobs done on time and in budget.

With Pielli's extensive industry background and Runnion Equipment Company's wide variety of telescoping and articulating boom trucks, aerial lifts and truck-mounted forklifts, customers will be well served, according to the company.

"The company and employees are all welcoming and very helpful," said Pielli. "I can't wait to build new relationships and reunite with old ones."

"We are incredibly excited to have John on board and working for Runnion Equipment Company," said Brad Runnion, sales manager of Runnion Equipment. "With twenty-one years as a mechanic and more than seven years in sales, John has an intimate knowledge of lifting equipment, which allows him to provide a unique perspective that will help deliver creative solutions and real value to our customers."