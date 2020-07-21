Runnion Equipment Expands Its Sales Team With John Pielli

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Runnion Equipment Expands Its Sales Team With John Pielli

Tue July 21, 2020 - Midwest Edition #15
Runnion Equipment Company


John Pielli
John Pielli

Runnion Equipment Company is growing its sales team with the addition of John Pielli.

Pielli has almost 30 years of crane experience both as a mechanic and salesman, working previously for Hiab. He will be focusing on the northern Illinois area, making sure that his customers have the equipment they need to get their jobs done on time and in budget.

With Pielli's extensive industry background and Runnion Equipment Company's wide variety of telescoping and articulating boom trucks, aerial lifts and truck-mounted forklifts, customers will be well served, according to the company.

"The company and employees are all welcoming and very helpful," said Pielli. "I can't wait to build new relationships and reunite with old ones."

"We are incredibly excited to have John on board and working for Runnion Equipment Company," said Brad Runnion, sales manager of Runnion Equipment. "With twenty-one years as a mechanic and more than seven years in sales, John has an intimate knowledge of lifting equipment, which allows him to provide a unique perspective that will help deliver creative solutions and real value to our customers."



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Employee News Illinois Runnion Equipment Co.