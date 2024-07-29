List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Ryan Schaefer Appointed as Vice President for New Holland North America

    Ryan Schaefer appointed as VP for New Holland North America, bringing 20 years of agricultural industry experience to lead growth and innovation. His strong leadership and commitment to excellence will benefit dealers and customers. Visit www.cnh.com for more information.

    Mon July 29, 2024 - National Edition
    New Holland Agriculture


    Ryan Schaefer
    Photo courtesy of New Holland
    Ryan Schaefer

    CNH has appointed Ryan Schaefer to the role of vice president of New Holland Agriculture North America, effective immediately.

    "Ryan has a deep passion for the agricultural industry and has demonstrated strong leadership in various roles at CNH, most recently guiding our North America Quality organization," said Vilmar Fistarol, president of CNH North America Agriculture. "New Holland will benefit from Ryan's leadership and commitment to put the needs of our dealers and customers first."

    Schaefer's 20 years of experience in the agricultural equipment industry provide a strong track record of performance across many disciplines. Serving in territory sales management, product marketing and regional sales leadership, Schaefer has progressed through the CNH organization with increasing responsibility since 2008. He most recently led the North America Quality organization for three years, demonstrating strong advocacy for continuous improvement. Schaefer brings that same commitment to excellence to the New Holland Agriculture team, according to the company.

    "The opportunity to lead New Holland in North America is an exciting chance to accelerate the growth of our brand's full line of products, including cash crop, dairy, livestock, specialty, compact tractors and digital farm management solutions," said Schaefer. "Our business has a strong foundation of dealer partners and innovative products that integrate the most advanced technology in agriculture. Our team will work harder than ever to become a highly efficient, supportive business and build on New Holland's remarkable legacy."

    For more information, visit www.cnh.com.

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




