During the recent summer heat wave, Sentinel's SafeGuard technology has been deployed to several organizations for proactive heat stress monitoring.

Users of SafeGuard require a wearable sensor to be paired with their smartphone, which then leverages validated physiological and environmental algorithms to compute actionable insights and alerts to workers and their "Guardians." Such insights and alerts can include notice of dangerous estimated core body temperatures and levels of exertion, in addition to the automated calculation of work-to-rest ratios.

In an attempt to streamline deployment, Sentinel has been working with leading brands to offer cost-effective solutions for outdoor laborers exposed to high temperatures and heat. Sensor brands supported by SafeGuard include Apple, Samsung, Garmin, Polar, Kestrel, GreenTeg, RKI Instruments and Thermofisher Scientific, among others.

Sentinel's SafeGuard has built on a foundation of more than six years and more than $10 million of investment and collaboration from private and public entities, such as the DOD, DHS, DOI and private industry.

SafeGuard, often described as an intelligent guardian by its users, leverages intelligent guardian technology and commercial wearable sensors — such as fitness trackers — to provide real-time health and safety oversight of individuals in risk-laden environments.

SafeGuard's intelligent alerting and intuitive data presentation provide both workers and health and safety leaders with comprehensive, personalized and predictive protection. Sentinel has been working with both commercial and defense organizations to achieve its mission, which is to protect and enrich the lives of those at risk through intelligent guardian technology.

SafeGuard's technology was recently featured by the Dallas Morning News and NBC's Today Show as part of an ongoing pilot with Rogers-O'Brien across three construction projects.

