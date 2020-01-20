--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Safety Paves the Way for a Successful 2019 for Schlouch

Mon January 20, 2020 - Northeast Edition #2
Schlouch Incorporated


Schlouch Incorporated crews pave the entrance to Century Commerce Center. The 160-acre site is home to three warehouses.
Schlouch Incorporated crews pave the entrance to Century Commerce Center. The 160-acre site is home to three warehouses.
Schlouch Incorporated crews pave the entrance to Century Commerce Center. The 160-acre site is home to three warehouses. A Schlouch Incorporated excavator operator uses GPS to check grade, improving both safety and productivity on site. Team members discuss the jobsite safety plan at Woodmont Ridge. Schlouch Incorporated completes track renovations for the Wyomissing High School, Wyomissing Borough, Berks County, Pa. A trench box is utilized to always maintain a safe work environment at the Millbrook Farms Section 6, located on Sauerkraut Lane, Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County, Pa. A pond liner is installed at the Fields at Trio Farms Phase 7, Gremar Road, Lower Nazareth Township, Northampton County, Pa. A Schlouch Incorporated concrete crew installs curb using a Power Curber 5700C curb machine for the 126-unit site, Fields at Trio Farms Phase 7.

Schlouch Incorporated's dedication to safety paves the way for its employees to deliver not only a safe but quality, productive, and on time outcome for our clients and project demands. Here is a brief review of some of Schlouch's projects, active or completed, during the summer and fall seasons.

Berks County

UGI LNG Inc. has selected Schlouch Incorporated to provide site preparation for an LNG Trailer Loading System at the Temple Truck Rack Expansion project. The 10.5-acre site is located in Ontelaunee Township, Berks County, Pa.

Hamburg Front Street LLC named to prepare a 4.75-acre commercial site. Hamburg Front Street is located on South Front Street in the Borough of Hamburg, Berks County, Pa. The site is available for retail and office uses.

WP UMAC Construction LLC has selected Schlouch Incorporated to provide site preparation for Woodmont at Upper Macungie Phase II (aka Woodmont Ridge). The 31-acre site is located off Werley Road in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County, Pa.

The Phase II portion of the residential development will consist of a 30-unit apartment complex.

Forino Company named Schlouch Incorporated to provide slip-form curb at Wellington Boulevard, Wyomissing, Berks County, Pa. Work was completed in summer 2019.

Berks County Public Jobs

Borough of Boyertown chose Schlouch Incorporated to handle its 2019 paving project. Schlouch provided paving for various sections of roadway. Work was completed in fall 2019.

Wyomissing School District selected Schlouch Incorporated to provide track renovations for the Wyomissing High School, Wyomissing Borough, Berks County, Pa.

Borough of Kutztown named Schlouch Incorporated to handle its 2019 paving project. Schlouch provided pipework, concrete, milling and paving for various sections of roadway.

Colebrookdale Township selected Schlouch Incorporated to handle its 2019 road project. Schlouch provided milling and paving for various sections of roadway.

Ruscombmanor Township chose Schlouch Incorporated to handle its 2019 paving project. Schlouch provided milling and paving for various sections of roadway.

Lehigh County

Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel Inc. selected Schlouch Incorporated to prepare a site for the 632 Grammes Lane Redevelopment project. The 9.86-acre site is being developed to construct a parking lot for storage of the trailer portion of tractor-trailers. The site is located in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County, Pa.

Prologis L.P. named Schlouch Incorporated to prepare the 40.2- acre site for the Greentree Parking Lot – Lehigh Valley West project. The site is located in Alburtis Borough and Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County, Pa.

Millbrook Estates LLC chose Schlouch Incorporated to prepare the site for Millbrook Farms Section 6, a residential community of 42 single-family homes on 21.4 acres. The project is being developed by Tuskes Homes and is located on Sauerkraut Lane, Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County, Pa.

Northampton County

Trumbull Corporation chose Schlouch Incorporated to perform paving services at the Coplay-Northampton Bridge. The site is located in Lehigh and Northampton Counties. Schlouch will provide asphalt paving for the new bridge approaches.

Kay Trio LLC has chosen Schlouch Incorporated to prepare site for Fields At Trio Farms Phase 7 at Gremar Road, Lower Nazareth Township, Northampton County, Pa. Kay Builders is the developer of the project consisting of 51 single-family homes and 75 townhouses.

(This story was reprinted with permission from OnSite With Schlouch Incorporated, Fall/Winter 2019.)



