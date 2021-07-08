Toshiyuki Ono

Sakai America has appointed Toshiyuki Ono to the newly created position of VP sales and marketing, relocating from the Sakai Heavy Industries corporate office in Tokyo, Japan. He spent his first five years in sales, developing the domestic market in Japan, and the last 20 years growing international markets in Southeast Asia, China and Oceania.

"Ono brings a long history of Sakai machinery sales to us in the Adairsville, Ga., office," said Yasunori Azumi, president of Sakai America. "He has successfully grown market share in his previous assignments, and we are happy to have him with us as we continue our growth here in the U.S."

"I look forward to working with our established sales and marketing team, and meeting the people within our dealer network and the U.S. construction industry," said Ono, who began working in the Sakai America headquarters in Adairsville, Ga., in early July.

For more information, visit www.sakaiamerica.com.

