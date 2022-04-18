List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Sakai American Announces Changes in Sales Team

Mon April 18, 2022 - Southeast Edition
Sakai America


Nick Zessack
Nick Zessack
Nick Zessack Holli Reese

Sakai America Inc. has announced two changes within the sales department.

Nick Zessack will transition from a sales support position to the southeast regional sales manager role. Zessack will continue to work out of the Adairsville, Ga., head office, but will be the primary contact for Sakai heavy equipment dealer partners from Louisiana to North Carolina.

Holli Reese

To fill the open sales support position, Sakai has recently hired Holli Reese. Reese comes to Sakai with more than 20 years of experience with heavy equipment OEM's and parts manufacturing primarily in purchasing, safety and sales management.

"We are excited for these recent moves within our sales team," said Brad Belvin, sales and marketing manager of Sakai America. "Nick has only been with us for a year, but his impact on the sales team has been extraordinary. He knows our machines, and our company, inside-out, so our dealers in the Southeast are going to love working with him in this role.

"Holli is another great addition to the Sakai team. Her experience and knowledge within the heavy equipment industry is going help us as we continue to grow in 2022. We have big plans for this year, and are extremely glad to have her. She is going to be a real asset for Sakai."

For more information, visit www.sakaiamerica.com.




