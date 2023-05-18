Sales Auction Company held its 14th annual two-day spring auction Friday, May 5 and Saturday, 6, 2023, in Windsor Locks, Conn.

Friday's auction featured a timed sale and Saturday's auction featured an onsite/live sale.

"Everything about this year's event surpassed expectations by far; more consignments and more bidders than any of our previous sales," said Sam Sales, president of Sales Auction Company.

For contractors, the sale featured excavators, attachments, aerial equipment, wheel loaders, skid steers, backhoes and more. Other unique items included motorcycles, antiques and collectible cars. Just about every equipment niche was represented, including forestry equipment, aerial lifts, trucks, cars and rolloff containers. CEG

