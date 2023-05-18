List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Sales Auction Company Holds 14th Annual Spring Auction

    Thu May 18, 2023 - Northeast Edition #11
    CEG


    Sales Auction Company held its 14th annual two-day spring auction Friday, May 5 and Saturday, 6, 2023, in Windsor Locks, Conn.

    Friday's auction featured a timed sale and Saturday's auction featured an onsite/live sale.

    "Everything about this year's event surpassed expectations by far; more consignments and more bidders than any of our previous sales," said Sam Sales, president of Sales Auction Company.

    For contractors, the sale featured excavators, attachments, aerial equipment, wheel loaders, skid steers, backhoes and more. Other unique items included motorcycles, antiques and collectible cars. Just about every equipment niche was represented, including forestry equipment, aerial lifts, trucks, cars and rolloff containers. CEG

    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15

    As the sale begins, a large crowd gathers to bid on small items, including lawn mowers, work tools and miscellaneous items. (CEG photo)
    This Hamm double-drum asphalt roller was an example of a great late-model machine for serious paving contractors who were looking for equipment they could put on the job the next day. (CEG photo)
    For excavating contractors, the auction offered the biggest lineup of machines Connecticut has seen all year. (CEG photo)
    Hands down, the auction’s biggest item was this Komatsu WA500. (CEG photo)
    With a Caterpillar 323F is Jimmy Jeffers of Nash Equipment in Colebrook, N.H. (CEG photo)
    If you were looking to make some extra money selling quality topsoil, this Fintec 540 screen could help you do it. (CEG photo)
    This Ford F550, equipped with a dump body and V-plow, was in excellent condition. (CEG photo)
    A huge lineup of wheel loaders manufactured by Caterpillar, Volvo, Komatsu and John Deere was available in every size and condition imaginable. (CEG photo)
    With a sale this large, it takes experienced ring men to be able to complete the sale in a single day. (CEG photo)
    There were so many skid steers that they were double stacked from one end of the yard to the other. (CEG photo)
    Staking claim to a Hamm double-drum asphalt roller is Bradford Kosich of Abele Tractor in Albany, N.Y. (CEG photo)
    This Kobelco SK135 excavator gets a thorough inspection moments before it finds a new home. (CEG photo)
    This year’s sale had the biggest variety of dump trucks and other vocational trucks to fit every contractor and trucker’s needs. (CEG photo)
    The demand for mini-excavators continues to grow every year as new categories of businesses find new ways to put these machines to work. (CEG photo)
    Looking to bring home a skid steer? Perhaps this Bobcat S250 was it. John Sowyrda looks to bring one back home with him to Boston. (CEG photo)




