Sales Auction Company Inc. held its 15th annual two-day spring auction May 3 and 4, 2024, in Windsor Locks, Conn.

The auction marked the largest to date, item-wise, and the second largest to date for total revenue ($9.68 million) for the company. Total registered bidders reached 2,919 with 1,898 online bidders and 1,019 onsite bidders all vying for 1,706 lots. Some bidders participated from as far away as St. Lucia, Puerto Rico, Latvia, Egypt and Australia.

The first day featured an extensive, timed auction with lots primarily consisting of small items, such as hand tools, attachments, shop supplies, toolboxes, and items that contractors might use in their shop or in the field, which would not typically go on the block at a heavy equipment auction.

The second day featured the largest lineup of earthmoving, paving equipment, aerial lifts and trucks that Sales Auction Company has ever assembled for its spring event with more than 400 lots on site.

The mini-excavator lineup included models as recent as 2021 Bobcat, 2021 Hitachi, and 2021 Volvo machines, just to name a few. Also in the sale were more than 40 skid steers, including several 2021 Bobcats, a 2022 Bobcat compact track loader and several 2021 Caterpillar skid steers. The wheel loader lineup included a matched pair of Caterpillar 906M machines with very low hours. The excavator and truck lineups were by far the largest the sale has ever offered.

Other highlights of the auction included a:

2018 John Deere 210GLC excavator with 3,515 hours, which sold for $122,500;

2022 Volvo EC60E mini-excavator with 1,234 hours, which sold for $71,000;

2015 Caterpillar 299DXHP CTL with 2,643 hours, which sold for $54,000;

2003 Caterpillar 988G wheel loader with 35,793 hours, which sold for $77,000;

2011 John Deere 650J LT dozer with 1,633 hours, which sold for $95,000; and

2016 Mack Granite GU713 triaxle dump truck with 239,302 mi. which sold for $150,000. CEG

