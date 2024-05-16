List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Sales Auction Company Holds 15th Annual Spring Sale

    Thu May 16, 2024 - Northeast Edition #11
    CEG


    Sales Auction Company Inc. held its 15th annual two-day spring auction May 3 and 4, 2024, in Windsor Locks, Conn.

    The auction marked the largest to date, item-wise, and the second largest to date for total revenue ($9.68 million) for the company. Total registered bidders reached 2,919 with 1,898 online bidders and 1,019 onsite bidders all vying for 1,706 lots. Some bidders participated from as far away as St. Lucia, Puerto Rico, Latvia, Egypt and Australia.

    The first day featured an extensive, timed auction with lots primarily consisting of small items, such as hand tools, attachments, shop supplies, toolboxes, and items that contractors might use in their shop or in the field, which would not typically go on the block at a heavy equipment auction.

    The second day featured the largest lineup of earthmoving, paving equipment, aerial lifts and trucks that Sales Auction Company has ever assembled for its spring event with more than 400 lots on site.

    The mini-excavator lineup included models as recent as 2021 Bobcat, 2021 Hitachi, and 2021 Volvo machines, just to name a few. Also in the sale were more than 40 skid steers, including several 2021 Bobcats, a 2022 Bobcat compact track loader and several 2021 Caterpillar skid steers. The wheel loader lineup included a matched pair of Caterpillar 906M machines with very low hours. The excavator and truck lineups were by far the largest the sale has ever offered.

    Other highlights of the auction included a:

    • 2018 John Deere 210GLC excavator with 3,515 hours, which sold for $122,500;
    • 2022 Volvo EC60E mini-excavator with 1,234 hours, which sold for $71,000;
    • 2015 Caterpillar 299DXHP CTL with 2,643 hours, which sold for $54,000;
    • 2003 Caterpillar 988G wheel loader with 35,793 hours, which sold for $77,000;
    • 2011 John Deere 650J LT dozer with 1,633 hours, which sold for $95,000; and
    • 2016 Mack Granite GU713 triaxle dump truck with 239,302 mi. which sold for $150,000. CEG
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16

    In addition to online bidders, a huge number of in-person bidders gather as the sale gets started. (CEG photo)
    Bidders had a great lineup of mini-excavators to choose from during the auction. (CEG photo)
    More than 50 skid steers await new owners. (CEG photo)
    Sam Sales Sr. and Sam Sales Jr. roll out a classic Indian motorcycle to be sold to the highest bidder. (CEG photo)
    Richie Roulston of Roulston Services in Windsor Locks, Conn., inspects a John Deere 650 crawler. (CEG photo)
    Inspecting the biggest loader on the lot, a Cat 988G, are Mark Marek (L) and Deven Nagleck. (CEG photo)
    The sale moves at a rapid pace as each item sells to the highest bidder. (CEG photo)
    Dan Anderson (R) of Sales Auction Company welcomes Mike Regan of Monroe Tractor to the auction. (CEG photo)
    Each year, Sales Auction Company manages to find a few unique consignments, such as this classic autocar flatbed truck. (CEG photo)
    According to Sam Sales, this year’s auction produced the finest lineup of trucks his company has put on the block. (CEG photo)
    Jimmy Jeffers of Nash Equipment in northern New Hampshire checks out one of the Mack trucks. (CEG photo)
    A great spread of more than 25 full-sized excavators are ready to go to work for new owners. (CEG photo)
    If you were looking for a crawler, this year’s spring auction was sure to have one to fit your needs. (CEG photo)
    This Kobelco excavator gets a solid workout pre-sale by a potential buyer. (CEG photo)
    Dan Wetmore (L) and Matt O’Neil, both of Cherry Hill Glass in Branford, Conn., check out some Hamm double-drum rollers for an upcoming paving project. (CEG photo)
    This auction had a nice selection of both single- and double-drum vibratory rollers. (CEG photo)




    Read more about...

    Auctions Connecticut New England Sales Auction Company LLC






