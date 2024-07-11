Sales Auction Company hosted an absolute auction June 20, 2024, exclusive to the family of businesses owned by Peckham Industries, currently celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Over the past 100 years, Peckham Industries has supplied materials, paved roads and worked on construction projects. With more than 30 locations in eastern New York and southern New England, Peckham Industries is well positioned to continue to serve its customers into the next century. The sale, held in Westfield, Mass., included an inventory of more than 250 pieces of equipment that bidders would expect to find from a major aggregate concrete and paving producer and contractor, including 45 pieces of paving, grading and compaction equipment; 13 skid steers; 33 trucks; 20 trailers; 15 wheel loaders and backhoes; and other types of support equipment. CEG

Today's top stories