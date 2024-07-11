List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Sales Auction Company Holds Sale for Peckham Industries

    Thu July 11, 2024 - Northeast Edition #15
    CEG


    Sales Auction Company hosted an absolute auction June 20, 2024, exclusive to the family of businesses owned by Peckham Industries, currently celebrating its 100th anniversary.

    Over the past 100 years, Peckham Industries has supplied materials, paved roads and worked on construction projects. With more than 30 locations in eastern New York and southern New England, Peckham Industries is well positioned to continue to serve its customers into the next century. The sale, held in Westfield, Mass., included an inventory of more than 250 pieces of equipment that bidders would expect to find from a major aggregate concrete and paving producer and contractor, including 45 pieces of paving, grading and compaction equipment; 13 skid steers; 33 trucks; 20 trailers; 15 wheel loaders and backhoes; and other types of support equipment. CEG

    Sales Auction Company hosted an absolute auction June 20, 2024, exclusive to Peckham Industries. (CEG photo)
    This sale featured a strong lineup of asphalt compaction equipment. (CEG photo)
    Shelley Sales (L) and Simonne Masse of Sales Auction Company handle pre-sale registration. (CEG photo)
    Asphalt trailers from Peckham Industries’ inventory were ready to find new homes with the highest bidders. (CEG photo)
      (CEG photo)
    Danny Anderson (C) of Sales Auction Company catches up with Gary Herman (L) and Rich Kimball of Peckham Industries prior to the start of the sale. (CEG photo)
    Dave (L) and David Guitierrez of Woodstock Landscaping and Excavation in Kingston, N.Y., strike a pose with a pair of Cat end-dumps.. (CEG photo)
    Domingos Morais (L) of Morais Construction and his friend, Henry Baltazar, inspect a pair of Roadtec milling machines. (CEG photo)
    Drew Turner (L) and Richard Smith anxiously await the opening bell. (CEG photo)
    Gary Buelow of APR Towing and Recovery in Ware, Mass., was the top bidder on this Ford Explorer donated by Peckham Industries. The proceeds went to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children. (CEG photo)
    Johnny Vasel of JV III Construction checks out a Hamm double drum asphalt roller. (CEG photo)
    The Peckham Industries 100th anniversary sale featured a good lineup of wheel loaders and compaction equipment, among other equipment. (CEG photo)
    Always looking for some good paving equipment are Mark Charbonneau (R) of Continental Paving of New Hampshire and Mark Pentz, president of the Calvin Group. (CEG photo)




