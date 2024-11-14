Sales Auction Company LLC, established in 2009, held its 15th Annual Fall Sale Oct. 25 and 26, 2024, featuring both a virtual timed auction and a live onsite event at its 8-acre facility located at 55 King Spring Road in Windsor Locks, Conn. The event generated just more than $9 million in sales.

Sales Auction Company has seen significant participation throughout the years with this October event, attracting 1,968 online bidders, offering more than 1,400 items in the timed auction on Oct. 25 using Proxibid. Online purchases amounted to $4.3 million. On Oct. 26, favorable weather and enthusiastic attendees drew more than 1,020 pre-registered and onsite bidders, who competed for 397 items, resulting in $4.7 million in onsite sales.

Crowds gathered at the Windsor Locks facility to browse an extensive selection of equipment, machinery, parts and vehicles. Carlos Garcia, an attendee for eight years, said, "When you buy or sell with Sales, you can do it with confidence." Many attendees have been loyal customers of the Sales annual auctions for years.

Among the standout items sold were a 2024 Caterpillar D1 crawler dozer for $117,000; a 2017 Rockster R1100DS impact crusher for $82,500; a 2019 Caterpillar 313FL excavator for $79,000; and two 2000 Terex TA40 articulated dumps, each fetching $72,000. A unique highlight was a 1928 Ford Model A from the estate of a local contractor, which sold for $4,500.

This year's auction also featured two charity items. A lot of 16 uncut $2 bills sold for $600, benefiting the Shriners Hospital for Children. In addition, a Napoleon Prestige 500 Gas Grill was auctioned for $800, supporting The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. CEG

Today's top stories