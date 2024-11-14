List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Sales Auction Company Hosts 15th Annual Fall Sale

    Thu November 14, 2024 - Northeast Edition #24
    Sheila Capetta – CEG CORRESPONDENT


    Sales Auction Company LLC, established in 2009, held its 15th Annual Fall Sale Oct. 25 and 26, 2024, featuring both a virtual timed auction and a live onsite event at its 8-acre facility located at 55 King Spring Road in Windsor Locks, Conn. The event generated just more than $9 million in sales.

    Sales Auction Company has seen significant participation throughout the years with this October event, attracting 1,968 online bidders, offering more than 1,400 items in the timed auction on Oct. 25 using Proxibid. Online purchases amounted to $4.3 million. On Oct. 26, favorable weather and enthusiastic attendees drew more than 1,020 pre-registered and onsite bidders, who competed for 397 items, resulting in $4.7 million in onsite sales.

    Crowds gathered at the Windsor Locks facility to browse an extensive selection of equipment, machinery, parts and vehicles. Carlos Garcia, an attendee for eight years, said, "When you buy or sell with Sales, you can do it with confidence." Many attendees have been loyal customers of the Sales annual auctions for years.

    Among the standout items sold were a 2024 Caterpillar D1 crawler dozer for $117,000; a 2017 Rockster R1100DS impact crusher for $82,500; a 2019 Caterpillar 313FL excavator for $79,000; and two 2000 Terex TA40 articulated dumps, each fetching $72,000. A unique highlight was a 1928 Ford Model A from the estate of a local contractor, which sold for $4,500.

    This year's auction also featured two charity items. A lot of 16 uncut $2 bills sold for $600, benefiting the Shriners Hospital for Children. In addition, a Napoleon Prestige 500 Gas Grill was auctioned for $800, supporting The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. CEG

    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14

    Attendees bid on a highlight of the event, a 1928 Ford Model A, which sold for $4,500. (CEG photo)
    The Sales Auction Company truck makes its way through the yard in Windsor Locks, Conn. (CEG photo)
    A donation item — a Napoleon Prestige 500 gas grill — was auctioned for $800, supporting The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. (CEG photo)
    Among the donation items was this lot of 16 uncut $2 bills, which sold for $600 and benefited the Shriners Hospital for Children. (CEG photo)
    A 2015 Kenworth T800 T/A goes on the auction block. (CEG photo)
    Wheel loaders, including Kubota, Caterpillar, JCB and more, went on the block. (CEG photo)
    A wide variety of hydraulic excavators were available, including a 2020 Volvo ECR88D; a 2022 Kubota KX080-4A2; a 2017 Kubota KX080-4; a 2018 Komatsu PC80MR-5; and many more. (CEG photo)
    The bidding starts on the available screeners and crushers. (CEG photo)
    Carlos Garcia of A&J Contracting of New Windsor, N.Y., stands in front of a 2015 Hyundai HL757-9A rubber-tire wheel loader. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): John Daley of Jones Farm, Ledyard, Conn.; Frank Turrisi of Mad River Construction, Stonington, Conn.; Bill Geer of Geer Hill Farm, Ledyard, Conn.; and Chuck Dipollini of Ashaway Cement Product, Stonington, Conn., stand in front of a 2002 Kobelco SK210LC hydraulic excavator. (CEG photo)
    Bruce Mondo Sr. (L) and Bruce Mondo Jr. stand in front of a 2006 John Deere 350D LC hydraulic excavator. (CEG photo)
    Dan Ribera of Bellaterra, Shelton, Conn., tests out the 2023 Caterpillar 908 wheel loader. He has been attending the auctions for five years. (CEG photo)
    Ashley McMann (L) and Shelley Sales help attendees get registered in the office. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Skip Phelps of Phelps Inc., West Yarmouth, Mass.; and John and Jake Tonlino of Tonlino & Sons Crushed Stone, Otis, Mass., stand with a 2023 JCB 409 wheel loader. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    California's I-80 Pavement Rehab Project Moving Along

    VIDEO: Vermeer Unveils D24 Horizontal Directional Drill, Marking New Era in Utility Installation

    Webber LLC Nears End of I-35 at SH 123 Project in Texas

    Hyundai Expands Tracked Dozer Line With Introduction of HD130 Model

    Bobcat Machine IQ Remote Engine Disable/Enable Available Across Additional Equipment

    VIDEO: DBIA Honors Outstanding Design-Build Projects From U.S. to Antarctica

    Work Is Under Way to Develop 84-Mi-Long Mountain Bike Trail in Rural Maine County

    Innovative Startups to Share Vision of Future of Construction, Mining at Hitachi Construction Machinery Challenge



     

    Read more about...

    Connecticut New England Sales Auction Company LLC







    \\ \\ \\