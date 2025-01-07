San Antonio's highway projects will continue and debut in 2025, including the expansion of Loop 1604, upgrades to I-35, bridge work on I-10 and I-35, and the revamping of Culebra Road with residential street improvements. Construction aims to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance infrastructure.

Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation Contractors have placed 90 steel beams at the I-10 and Loop 1604 interchange for one of a series of direct-connecting flyover ramps.

Construction projects aplenty snarled San Antonio traffic in 2024, but construction work may be just as busy in 2025, according to mysanantonio.com.

Here's a look at some of the continuing and debuting projects in 2025.

The Expansion of Loop 1604

In December, The Texas Department of Transportation opened the first new flyover ramp that connects Interstate 10 and Loop 1604, a sign of tangible progress on the $1.4 billion project. The intersection of I-10 and Loop 1604 is among San Antonio's busiest, according to mysanantonio.com.

In 2025, the 23 mi. of highway expansion will be well under way, turning the Northside span of Loop 1604 into 10 lanes with overlapping ramps at I-10, mysanantonio.com reported.

The project's first phase from Bandera Road to I-10 is expected to finish this year, as will the distance of 1604 from I-10 to Highway 281. The rest of the project, however, will be under construction for the next few years, including the intersection at I-10.

Sprucing Up I-35

The Texas Department of Transportation is overhauling I-35 across county lines, going from North Walters Street past Loop 410 to Farm-to-Market Road 1103 in Cibolo. The project aims to upgrade aging infrastructure that can't handle increasing traffic counts, mysantonio.com reported.

Construction began in the summer of 2024, reaching from Loop 410 near Windcrest to Old Seguin Road just west of Kirby. The project is likely to take four years to finish.

In addition, I-35 from Loop 410, past Loop 1604 and up to Selma are slated for 2027 completion. Future phases remain in the design stages, according to mysanantonio.com.

Bridge Work On I-10, I-35

TxDOT will continue work in 2025 to repair and upgrade bridge joints on the highways, a process that has created traffic jams, especially on the upper level of I-10 before it meets I-35.

Bridge joints will be replaced along both I-10 and I-35 along stretches of highway that wrap around downtown San Antonio, according to TxDOT.

"Replacing them with new joints that meet current standards will reduce maintenance and extend the life of the bridges," a TxDOT spokesperson told mysanantonio.com. "A steel plate will be placed over the existing joints during replacement to allow traffic to utilize the main lanes until the contractor can remove and replace the existing joints and deck concrete."

Project Debuts

Voters approved more than $20 million in bonds in 2022 to revamp a 5-mi. stretch of Culebra Road on the near northwest side of San Antonio, according to mysanantonio.com. Although the main portion of the construction won't begin until 2026, some residential street improvements in the area will be ongoing in 2025, mysanantonio.com reported.

A Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing shows that residential streets along Culebra Road could be built with sidewalks to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Design work is expected to begin in March, meaning crews could be there in the early part of 2025, mysanantonio.com reported.

Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation

