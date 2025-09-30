The opening of San Diego Airport's new Terminal 1 marks the completion of the first phase of a $3 billion project, featuring modern amenities, roadways, parking and art installations. The second phase, set to open in 2028, will further enhance passenger experience with added gates and advanced infrastructure.

Turner-FlatironDragados Joint Venture photo The new Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport

Turner Construction Co. and FlatironDragados, in collaboration with the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, celebrated on Sept. 22, 2025, the opening of the new Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport (SAN).

This marks the completion of the first phase of a $3 billion progressive design-build project that began in November 2021.

The first phase of the project includes 19 gates, modern passenger amenities within the terminal and outdoor check-in pavilions. In addition to the terminal building, the project features approximately 5 mi. of new roadways, including an arrivals roadway and an elevated departures roadway, bridges and a 5,200-space parking plaza — delivering enhanced access and convenience for travelers.

"The project has been an incredible collaboration among our team, our trade partners and the Airport Authority, one that will immediately benefit residents and visitors alike," said Steve Rule, vice president and project director, Turner Construction Co. "I am grateful to be a part of such an amazing, hard-working team and to have the opportunity to open the doors to the new Terminal for the community to experience."

"The opening of the New San Diego Terminal 1 reflects years of planning, problem-solving and partnership between FlatironDragados, Turner, the Airport Authority and hundreds of skilled professionals who brought this vision to life," said Mario Martinez, senior vice president, FlatironDragados. "Together, we've delivered a modern gateway that strengthens regional mobility, supports future growth and elevates the passenger experience for millions of travelers."

Comprehensive Scope, Modern Amenities

Upon the opening of the second phase in early 2028, Terminal 1 will offer 30 gates. This will be an overall increase of 11 gates compared to the existing Terminal 1 building. The three-level structure houses a central security checkpoint, departure lounges, airside airline operation zones and comprehensive baggage handling systems.

Key project features include:

• nearly 5 mi. of new roads, bridges and bike lanes surrounding the terminal and enhancing overall access to the airport;

• a fully automated outbound and inbound baggage handling system;

• an entry that features a "luminous wave wall," specially designed to capitalize on the beauty of the city's ample sunlight, while allowing muted light throughout the ticketing and concourse levels;

• commissioned art pieces by seven artists. The art pieces placed within the terminal are "A Day in the Sun," "Torrey Pines," "Sandcast," "Vessels of Light" and "Time Interwoven." External art is the "Rise Jellyfish" and "Migrations";

• An outdoor dining area with a downtown city skyline views;

• 15 concessionaires and/or shops;

• A new parking plaza with 5,200 parking stalls;

• A smart curb, allowing for ease of passenger check-in and baggage check before entering the terminal;

• Two pedestrian bridges connecting the terminal to check-in areas, featuring vertical circulation systems; and

• enhanced security and border protection features.

Improvements to the terminal ensure a safe, efficient and enhanced experience for travelers, while enabling the airport to handle increasing domestic and international passenger volumes with confidence.

Infrastructure, Sustainability Commitments

Significant enabling work, including utility relocation and installation and upgrades to the existing Central Utility Plant, was completed to ensure airport functionality in the event of power grid issues.

Environmental stewardship is a core priority of the project. The team is targeting the following certifications:

• LEED Silver for the terminal building (built to include more than 33 percent overall energy cost savings, 66 percent irrigation water reduction and was designed to include natural lighting);

• Envision Silver for landside improvements (minimized light pollution, used renewable energy and maintained floodplain functions); and

• Parksmart Silver for the parking structure (reduced embodied carbon in the structure, increased ease of access, and added ample EV charging stations).

"We are proud to celebrate the opening of the new Terminal 1, a milestone made possible through the hard work and collaboration of our project partners, airlines, contractors, stakeholders and the Airport Authority team," said Angela Shafer-Payne, vice president and chief development officer, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. "Together, we have delivered a modern, sustainable and passenger-focused facility that reflects the spirit of San Diego and will serve our community and visitors for decades to come. This terminal is more than just a building — it is an investment in the future of our region and a gateway that will welcome millions of travelers to San Diego each year."

The second phase of the project is scheduled to begin in October 2025 and will continue through early 2028.

For details, visit turnerconstruction.com or fdccorp.com.

