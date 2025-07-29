Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    S&B USA Recognized by Pa. Chamber as 'Greatest Place to Intern' in Pa.

    S&B USA recognized as 'Greatest Place to Intern' in Pa. by the PA Chamber. 29 students from various universities participated in the 10-week program, gaining hands-on experience in the construction industry. Interns received competitive pay and engaged in various activities throughout the summer.

    Tue July 29, 2025 - Northeast Edition
    S&B USA


    S&B USA logo

    S&B USA was named a Greatest Place to Intern in Pa. by the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry.

    The award celebrates Pennsylvania employers who create dynamic, engaging and educational experiences for their interns. S&B USA and other recognized businesses will gather on July 31 at the State Capitol in Harrisburg to formally receive the award.

    Awarded by the Pennsylvania Chamber Foundation, which supports the PA Chamber's mission, the inaugural "Greatest Places to Intern in Pa." awards honor organizations across industries and sizes that provide exceptional internship experiences to students throughout Pennsylvania. See the Foundation's press release for additional details.

    S&B USA's 2025 internship program provided paid summer employment to 29 college students — the company's largest-ever intern class — from colleges and universities including Gannon University, Mercyhurst University, Ohio University, Slippery Rock University, Pennsylvania State University, Pennsylvania College of Technology and the University of Pittsburgh.

    "With the committed engagement of our leadership, our expanding partnerships with several key universities in the Mid-Atlantic region and collaboration with our clients and industry groups, we're growing our internship program to shape the next generation of construction industry professionals," said Laurie Roy, executive vice president and chief human resources officer of S&B USA.

    Angelina Sweeney, a senior civil engineering major at the University of Pittsburgh's Swanson School of Engineering who is now in her second summer internship with S&B USA, said: "During my two internships at S&B USA, I gained valuable experience in the field of civil engineering both technically and professionally. I learned how to manage and develop schedules for large- scale construction projects, as well as collaborate on ideas with a team. This hands-on experience not only sharpened my knowledge of the construction side of civil engineering but also gave me confidence in my ability to contribute meaningfully to my field. S&B USA encourages learning and values everyone's contributions to make the company a place where both people and projects can grow."

    S&B USA selects summer interns through a competitive application and interview process.

    Internships are available in a variety of functions including concessions, construction, estimating and scheduling and safety as well as in finance, human resources and marketing. The company will post its summer 2026 internship positions in the fourth quarter of 2025 at www.shikunusa.com/career-opportunities and www.linkedin.com/company/shikunusa/.

    S&B USA interns earn competitive pay, and non-local students also receive a one-time housing stipend. All interns, regardless of department and role, visit at least one of the company's construction sites during their internship, which typically lasts 10 weeks. Interns assigned to a specific construction site also have the opportunity to tour a different project site to broaden their experience.

    In addition, several of S&B USA's technical/engineering interns are selected to participate in the Transportation Quality Initiative Shared Interns Program sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, Associated Pennsylvania Contractors and American Council of Engineering Companies Pa. This experience provides additional exposure to four major career paths in transportation — agency/owner, consultants, contractors, academia — and hands-on activities alongside interns from the agencies and construction and engineering firms.

    Throughout the summer, S&B USA's interns enjoy social activities that range from attending Pittsburgh Pirates games and performing a community volunteerism activity, to joining company events. At the end of the summer, each intern prepares and delivers a presentation to S&B USA's senior leadership team about what they learned during their internship.




