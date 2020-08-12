Sandvik Acquires Allied Construction

Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology has signed an agreement to acquire Allied Construction Products LLC (Allied), a U.S. distributor of hydraulic hammers to the construction and mining industries and manufacturer of compactor plates and mounting brackets.

The acquisition of Allied establishes an enhanced sales, service and support platform for the growing North American customer base. It also enables Sandvik to expand the existing dealer network into new regions and to penetrate new customer segments with a broader product offering.

Allied will obtain additional strength and access to cutting edge technology.

Allied and Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology have had a strategic partnership since 2003, with Allied being the U.S. distributor for Rammer products. Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology was already a 21 percent minority shareholder of the company and Sandvik's products generates about 80 percent of Allied's revenues.

In 2019 the company generated revenues of approximately $29 million with 38 employees. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price and the transaction is expected to close during the third quarter 2020. The deal is neutral to Sandvik's earnings per share from the start.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.