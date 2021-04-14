Marty Waldorf (L), sales representative, and Dan Soley, executive VP sales and marketing, at Miller-Bradford & Risberg Inc.

Purpose designed to help customers get the very best out of their investment, Sandvik Mobile Crushing and Screening is now offering its premium data subscription on new equipment and retrofit packages complimentary for seven years.

This marks the celebration of the 1,000th mobile unit to leave the factory with My Fleet connected.

Digitalization has never been more important than it is in today's climate and it has positively changed the way of working for many people over recent months. Sandvik Mobile crushing and screening have invested heavily into its online distributor portal and My Fleet telematics systems over the past two years. Every new machine within the Q- and U-440i range of mobile crushers and screens is equipped with a My Fleet telematics device and fully connected the moment it leaves the factory.

"It's an exciting time to hit this major milestone of 1,000 units now connected to My Fleet," said Jesper Persson, vice president life cycle services.

"We are proud of the progress we have made in digitalization and automation, and how the technology supports our customers. This investment will enable them to learn more about their operation and how best to improve it by tracking their fleet and the health of it. Alerts and notifications will proactively help to resolve issues before they become critical, while also enabling remote support wherever possible, saving on time, cost and thereby generating the desired uptime in a sustainable way."

U.S. Distributor Miller-Bradford Take Delivery

The unit delivered is a Sandvik QI442 impact crusher and the customer to take ownership in February is the U.S. Distributor in Wisconsin, Miller-Bradford & Risberg Inc.

Dan Soley, executive VP sales and marketing said, "We are delighted to hear the news that our QI442 is the 1,000th unit. My Fleet is a really beneficial tool as it gives great insight into machine utilization and location. The ability to offer remote support means we don't always need to visit the customer to assist them in their operations."

Customers will be able to benefit from enhanced levels of technical support. Whether through Sandvik, or from trained distributor network, technical support specialists will be able to view the same operational data and view notifications of any alerts or machine faults via the system, and thereby be able to offer remote support without necessarily needing to be on site. This immediate assistance increases uptime, while at the same time providing a safer working operation as the operator doesn't need to physically climb on the machine, as well as supporting the drive to a more sustainable business, according to Sandvik.

Customer benefits include:

Remote access to your fleet 24/7 via a mobile device or PC

Optimize performance through monitoring of operational data

Maximize uptime through planned service and preventative maintenance

Quick and efficient support through remote visibility of machine

Safe and sustainable operation with reduced need to dispatch an engineer to site

Peace of mind through enhanced security with geofencing

All Sandvik machines that are already fitted with My Fleet and working out in the field will automatically be granted the extended seven-year data subscription. This includes customers who have purchased the My Fleet retrofit kit.

The retrofit kit can be fitted to all Sandvik 1 Series models onwards.

For more information, visit www.rocktechnology.sandvik.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories