Sandvik Selects VCES as New Member of Distribtor Network

Jan Schroeder (L), Sandvik territory manager Americas of Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Mobile Crushers and Screens; David Hill, president of Volvo Construction Equipment Services.

Volvo Construction Equipment Services will be supplying Sandvik's comprehensive range of mobile crushing and screening equipment and full aftermarket support for customers in the state located north of the San Bernardino line.

With more than 30 years of expertise, four locations positioned north of the San Bernardino line and with more than 75 service personal and 14 salespersons, Volvo Construction Equipment & Services (VCES) is the new member of the Sandvik distributor network in the USA. David Hill, president of VCES, is committed to providing the best products and services at all times.

"The appointment of VCES as a Sandvik dealer will have an immediate positive impact on the business in terms of product diversification to the existing market sectors we serve," Hill said. "Sandvik products align well with other OEMs we represent and the segments we serve including building materials and infrastructure segments. Many of VCES current customers operate in quarrying, batching plants and other industries in which Sandvik has a presence. We recognize Sandvik as a respectable and reputable brand in the global market and would like to thank them for their confidence in VCES and for giving us an opportunity to represent them in northern California."

With this appointment, Sandvik reinforces its commitment to providing local customer support, while at the same time allowing customers to benefit from dealing with a global company.

Jan Schroeder, territory manager America of Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology Mobile Crushers and Screens, said "We are very excited to start our partnership with Volvo in northern California. The market has always been one of the strongest in the U.S. and we are happy to have a distributor who has the set up to represent our brand in this promising environment. With their strong position in our core segments such as quarries and demolition sites we have a great partner to offer technical solutions and a tight logistical network close to our customers."

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.