Sandvik, Steelwrist Announce Cooperation for Full Automatic Open-S Work Tool Adapters for Rammer Hammers

Thu July 08, 2021 - National Edition
Steelwrist


Sandvik will start offering Steelwrist SQ-type adaptor plates directly from the factory during the third quarter of 2021.
Sandvik and Steelwrist have entered into a cooperation for full automatic work tool adaptors for Rammer hydraulic hammers.

As the global demand for fully automatic coupler systems is rapidly increasing, Sandvik will start offering Steelwrist SQ-type adaptor plates directly from the factory during the third quarter of 2021. The deliveries from Sandvik will be compliant with the global Open-S standard.

Sandvik is a supplier of equipment and tools, service and technical solutions for the mining industry and rock excavation within the construction industry. Sandvik offers a complete range of demolition tools under the Rammer brand. The well-known Rammer hydraulic hammers are powerful, productive and durable hydraulic attachments suitable for carriers in the 0.6 to 120 tonnes operating weight class.

The target with the cooperation between the two companies is to increase productivity and reduce downtime for end users as the interface between breaker and adaptor plate can be optimized for performance and compatibility.

"Rammer hammers are known for reliability, so we want to ensure best possible performance also when using fully automatic quick couplers. For that reason, we want to offer SQ system adapter kits engineered to fit our hammers perfectly. Together with Steelwrist we will make sure that the use of Rammer hammers is even more effective," said Jari Paajanen, product line manager at Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.

Steelwrist SQ Auto Connection System is appreciated by customers for the increased safety and ability to change hydraulic powered work tools in seconds without leaving the cabin. Steelwrist SQ products follow the global Open-S industrial standard for full automatic couplers.

"Steelwrist SQ products together with Rammer hydraulic hammers create a perfect combination. Our QPlus technology enables higher hydraulic flows with less pressure drops than other systems on the market. Steelwrist and Sandvik product benefits combined together will surely be appreciated by our customers," said Toni Ylitalo, SQ Product line responsible at Steelwrist.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




