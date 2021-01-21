Equipmentdown-arrow
Sandy Hammonds Elected to Link-Belt Board of Directors

Thu January 21, 2021 - National Edition
Link-Belt Cranes

Sandy Hammonds
Sandy Hammonds

Sandy Hammonds, CFO and vice president of finance of Link-Belt Cranes, was elected to Link-Belt Cranes' board of directors during the January 2021 board meeting.

Sumitomo Heavy Industry (SHI) representatives attended the meeting by video conference; Link-Belt Cranes is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SHI.

Melvin Porter, Link-Belt's CEO and president, announced her appointment at Link-Belt Cranes headquarters in Lexington, Ky.

"Sandy is a dynamic, highly-focused leader committed to innovation and continuous improvement," said Porter. "She is an invaluable asset as we implement strategies and goals for the future growth of Link-Belt."

Hammonds began her Link-Belt career as a cost accountant in 1988 and progressed through all levels of accounting and finance departments.

For more information, visit www.linkbelt.com.

