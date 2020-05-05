--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Sanvik Introduces Peak Screening

Tue May 05, 2020 - National Edition
Sandvik



Sandvik's Peak Screening is a complete package offer and performance concept designed to ensure every square foot of a customer's screening is as productive as it can be for their unique operation.

Most screening operations, even when they look fine, are capable of more. Often much more.

Peak Screening is Sandvik's term for a complete screening solution, including the right screen, screening media and warranty/service program for any customer budget or need, all working together towards one goal: maximizing the full potential of the customer's screening operation.

Working Together Works Better

Sandvik screening equipment, screening media and services are designed to work optimally with each other and ensure the screening operation is as productive as it can possibly be.

"Our customers will also benefit from having ongoing access to experienced Sandvik specialists who can help with the right configuration, optimization, troubleshooting and much more," the manufacturer said.

New Modular Screens

Sandvik now introduces three brand new ranges of maintenance friendly, high performing modular screens that are more versatile, more reliable, faster to get on-site and safer to operate, according to the manufacturer.

The Right Media for the Right Outcome

Sandvik screens comes with high quality Sandvik screening media as standard, unless otherwise specified. Sandvik works closely with customers to determine the right solution for their applications, including Sandvik exclusive options such as the WX6500 tensioned rubber screening media with up to 15x longer wear life than standard wire mesh, but with the same screening accuracy for better productivity and uptime.

Ease of Ownership

Sandvik's Reliability & Performance (R&P) package protects your investment by including two years extended equipment warranty, regular inspections, maintenance recommendations, troubleshooting and performance analyses that can help optimize service intervals and avoid costly breakdowns.

Productivity as Promised Or We'll Make it Right

Sandvik's screening solutions also come with a performance guarantee where Sandvik guarantees that the solution achieves the performance that has been agreed on together with the customer —or Sandvik will work with the solution until it does.

"Peak Screening shows our understanding of customers' productivity needs and commitment to solving their challenges in unconventional, industry-first ways. We want to help customers benefit from the competitive advantage Peak Screening can provide, while establishing itas the defining screening performance standard of our industry," said Mats Dahlberg, vice president Lifecycle Service.

For more information, visit www.rocktechnology.sandvik.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.



Recycling Recycling & Processing Equipment Sandvik Screening