SANY America Lends Hand to Health Care Providers in Ga.

Through its corporate contacts, SANY America was able to source medical-grade disposable facemasks, which the company donated to local emergency personnel.

As the world continues to adapt and adjust work and life through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, SANY America, Inc. has worked to support several local health care institutions and their teams that are helping to keep everyone safe and well.

Through its corporate contacts, SANY America was able to source medical-grade disposable facemasks. These masks are among the most critical personal protective equipment needed by medical employees, and have been increasingly difficult to source with the incredible surge in demand. SANY America delivered 10,000 masks to Piedmont Fayette Hospital in Fayetteville, Ga., just a few miles from SANY America headquarters, and another 10,000 masks to the Georgia Department of Public Health for them to distribute to those in need.

SANY America supplied an additional 30,000 masks to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Ga. This hospital serves Dougherty County, which has seen the highest number of fatalities from coronavirus in the state, making the hospital one of the facilities most in need during the crisis.

"We know that the current situation has impacted everyone, from here in Georgia to every corner of the world," said Doug Friesen, CEO of SANY America. "We were fortunate to have facemasks available at our headquarters facility, and wanted to do what we could to help those workers and facilities helping to keep our neighbors, our employees and our families healthy and safe during this crisis."

SANY America has also worked to support internal staff and dealer partners. For team members working on site at the Georgia headquarters, SANY America has provided remote work options when possible. For manufacturing team employees, the company offered paid leave for staff when work was temporarily halted in April, and has since adjusted the workflow of the production line to accommodate social distancing guidelines now that operations have been allowed to resume. The company's parts team has remained on the job throughout, supported by remote call center staff, using internal staff rotations, and employing safe working protocols and social distancing, along with other CDC recommendations, allowing for some continuity of service for equipment owners and dealers.

To support the network of SANY dealers, SANY America has also provided more than 13,000 of its medical-grade masks to dealers for their employees who work with customers on a daily basis. Members of the SANY America management team have also personally reached out to speak with dealers across the nation to discuss their needs and current situation and to offer support.

"Our dealers are the backbone of the SANY experience for many of our customers," said Friesen. "They help support the equipment, handle maintenance, and provide service and parts ordering assistance. They play a critical role, and we want to do all that we can to make sure that we're providing them with the support they need to keep delivering on promise of SANY America."

While the current crisis has posed a number of new challenges and unique circumstances for everyone, SANY America has strived to provide support for those customers still at work and assistance for vital workers on the front lines throughout this difficult period. Learn more about SANY America and how the company is working every day to deliver on the promise of being More than Machines by visiting sanyamerica.com.