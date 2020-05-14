SANY America Lends Hand to Health Care Providers in Ga.

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

SANY America Lends Hand to Health Care Providers in Ga.

Thu May 14, 2020 - Southeast Edition #11
Sany


Through its corporate contacts, SANY America was able to source medical-grade disposable facemasks, which the company donated to local emergency personnel.
Through its corporate contacts, SANY America was able to source medical-grade disposable facemasks, which the company donated to local emergency personnel.
Through its corporate contacts, SANY America was able to source medical-grade disposable facemasks, which the company donated to local emergency personnel. The SANY America manufacturing team hard at work.

As the world continues to adapt and adjust work and life through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, SANY America, Inc. has worked to support several local health care institutions and their teams that are helping to keep everyone safe and well.

Through its corporate contacts, SANY America was able to source medical-grade disposable facemasks. These masks are among the most critical personal protective equipment needed by medical employees, and have been increasingly difficult to source with the incredible surge in demand. SANY America delivered 10,000 masks to Piedmont Fayette Hospital in Fayetteville, Ga., just a few miles from SANY America headquarters, and another 10,000 masks to the Georgia Department of Public Health for them to distribute to those in need.

SANY America supplied an additional 30,000 masks to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Ga. This hospital serves Dougherty County, which has seen the highest number of fatalities from coronavirus in the state, making the hospital one of the facilities most in need during the crisis.

"We know that the current situation has impacted everyone, from here in Georgia to every corner of the world," said Doug Friesen, CEO of SANY America. "We were fortunate to have facemasks available at our headquarters facility, and wanted to do what we could to help those workers and facilities helping to keep our neighbors, our employees and our families healthy and safe during this crisis."

SANY America has also worked to support internal staff and dealer partners. For team members working on site at the Georgia headquarters, SANY America has provided remote work options when possible. For manufacturing team employees, the company offered paid leave for staff when work was temporarily halted in April, and has since adjusted the workflow of the production line to accommodate social distancing guidelines now that operations have been allowed to resume. The company's parts team has remained on the job throughout, supported by remote call center staff, using internal staff rotations, and employing safe working protocols and social distancing, along with other CDC recommendations, allowing for some continuity of service for equipment owners and dealers.

To support the network of SANY dealers, SANY America has also provided more than 13,000 of its medical-grade masks to dealers for their employees who work with customers on a daily basis. Members of the SANY America management team have also personally reached out to speak with dealers across the nation to discuss their needs and current situation and to offer support.

"Our dealers are the backbone of the SANY experience for many of our customers," said Friesen. "They help support the equipment, handle maintenance, and provide service and parts ordering assistance. They play a critical role, and we want to do all that we can to make sure that we're providing them with the support they need to keep delivering on promise of SANY America."

While the current crisis has posed a number of new challenges and unique circumstances for everyone, SANY America has strived to provide support for those customers still at work and assistance for vital workers on the front lines throughout this difficult period. Learn more about SANY America and how the company is working every day to deliver on the promise of being More than Machines by visiting sanyamerica.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

COVID-19 Georgia Philanthropy Sany