SANY America Ltd. Names Company Wrench New Dealer

Tue August 03, 2021 - Midwest Edition #16
Company Wrench


Company Wrench Ltd. announced it is the new dealer of SANY America Inc. in northeastern Ohio. Company Wrench will carry SANY's complete line of excavators, wheel loaders, compaction equipment and motorgraders.

"Company Wrench has built its reputation by providing its customers unmatched service and support," said Cam Gabbard, president of Company Wrench. "When these ideals are paired with SANY's proven product line, the sky is the limit. The Cleveland market is one of the busiest in the country. These customers deserve superior equipment and unwavering support. This is exactly what they will get from the Company Wrench-SANY partnership."

Company Wrench will rent, sell and service SANY products in Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Ashtabula, Huron, Medina, Summit, Geauga, Trumbull, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Stark, Portage, Mahoning, Holmes Tuscarawas, Carroll, Columbiana and Coshocton counties.

For more information, call Company Wrench's Cleveland location at 440/391-6310 or visit companywrench.com.




