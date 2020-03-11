--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
SANY Unveils Two Crawler Cranes at ConExpo

Wed March 11, 2020 - National Edition
Sany


SANY’s SCA1000A and SCA2600A lattice boom crawler cranes were shown at ConExpo 2020.
SANY’s SCA1000A and SCA2600A lattice boom crawler cranes were shown at ConExpo 2020.

SANY's SCA1000A and SCA2600A lattice boom crawler cranes will loom large over the legendary Las Vegas skyline as ConExpo 2020 rolls through town. These two models are the first in the next generation of SANY cranes based on proven designs in use around the world. Larger tonnage crawler cranes will be available later in the year.

"SANY has spent many years leveraging the extensive resources of its R&D team to ensure the new cranes exceed customer expectations," said Robert Schafer, vice president of cranes at SANY America. "The cranes are specically designed for road and bridge construction, oil and gas projects, and other large commercial jobs."

On the ground, the cranes will be part of the larger SANY ConExpo booth which will feature a full line of construction equipment. With all of its equipment, SANY delivers competitive value by offering more standard features and attachments. The SCA1000A and SCA2600A are no exception.

"The SANY cranes will come standard with all options and attachments included in the base price," said Mark Thurston, director, crane sales at SANY America. "The cranes are designed with best-in-class components from Cummins, Kawasaki, Rexroth and Zollern," said Thurston.

High-quality components coupled with enhanced designs ensure high levels of uptime and efficiency, which is critical to operators on the ground. "We're con dent in our machines," said Thurston. "That's why SANY cranes come with a three-year, 3,000-hour standard warranty."

Following the release of the SCA1000A and SCA2600A cranes, SANY will be launching a new line of telescopic boom crawler cranes later this year. After that, SANY America will be releasing a new line of rough terrain cranes in 2021.

