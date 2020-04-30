SAS Forks Designed for Quarrying, Lifting Dimensioned Stone

SAS Forks' heavy-duty quarry forks are designed for the high visibility necessary in quarrying, lifting dimensioned stone and loading and unloading.

They maintain 100 percent of the breakout force of the machine, according to the manufacturer.

The fork carriage utilizes "T" and double "TT" to absorb impact and disperse it throughout the machine to lesson absorbed shock. It is built completely of high-tensile steel for optimum durability and life, according to the manufacturer.

Assembly is maintenance free, and forks can be replaced on site. The multi-use fork spacing means there is no need to switch forks back and forth for lifting and quarrying.

