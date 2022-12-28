Ritchie Bros. conducted its largest auction ever in the Pacific Northwest, selling 3,700-plus items from five locations in one online auction and generating more than $50 million in gross transaction value.

The Dec. 21, 2022, event attracted more than 8,200 bidders from more than 40 countries, with approximately 95 percent of the equipment purchased by U.S. buyers, including 33 percent sold to Washington buyers, 22 percent to Oregon and 8 percent to California. The remaining 5 percent of the equipment was sold to international buyers from as far away as Vietnam, Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands.

"Our regional auction events continue to grow thanks to the success of our satellite yard program, which provide our sellers more locations to store and display equipment for potential buyers," said Griffin Squires, regional sales manager, Ritchie Bros.

"With equipment at physical sites, customers can inspect, compare and test items prior to bidding online. That ability to 'kick the tires' in person combined with our robust online platform provides convenience for buyers and access to a large global buyer base for sellers."

Approximately 88 percent of the assets in the Pacific Northwest auction were sold from Ritchie Bros.' permanent site in Chehalis, Wash., while the remaining 12 percent was sold from yards in Spokane, Wash.; Billings, Mont.; Lake Point, Utah; and Wasilla, Alaska.

"Many of our consignors benefitted by dropping their equipment off at one of our sites early so we had plenty of time to market their assets to buyers around the world," Squires said. "The more time we have, the more eyes we can get on your equipment. If you have assets to sell, we have a multitude of solutions to meet your needs — contact us today."

Equipment highlights in the Pacific Northwest event included 180+ excavators, 175+ truck tractors, 70+ aerial work platforms, 45+ wheel loaders, 35+ dozers and more. All equipment was sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

Five Big Sellers

2008 Liebherr LTM11130-5.1 143-ton 10x10x6 all-terrain crane — $400,000

2019 John Deere 950K LGP dozer — $390,000

2017 Komatsu PC800LC-8EO VG hydraulic excavator — $390,000

2020 Komatsu HM400-5 articulated dump truck — $340,000

2017 KPI-JCI FT2650 jaw crushing plant — $305,000

Auction Quick Facts

Gross transaction value: $50+ million

Number of items sold: 3,700+

Number of consignors: 500+

Number of bidders: 8,200+

For more information, visit rbauction.com.

