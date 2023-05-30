List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    SCA Hosts 2023 Slag Cement School in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

    Tue May 30, 2023 - National Edition
    Slag Cement Association


    More than 50 attendees from 15 different states attended the Slag Cement School.
    More than 50 attendees from 15 different states attended the Slag Cement School.
    More than 50 attendees from 15 different states attended the Slag Cement School. Along with the technical presentations and tour, the event also included a sponsor presentation by NEU: An ACI Center of Excellence for Carbon Neutral Concrete, a speaker panel discussion and a networking reception.

    The Slag Cement Association (SCA) successfully concluded its second annual Slag Cement School in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

    The educational event, held on May 22 and May 23, featured technical presentations on the benefits of slag cement in concrete design and construction, as well as sustainability tools and resources available to the concrete industry. On the second day, attendees were treated to an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour of Heidelberg Materials' slag grinding plant.

    SCA President Lori Tiefenthaler welcomed more than 50 attendees from 15 different states to Slag Cement School. Along with the technical presentations and tour, the event also included a sponsor presentation by NEU: An ACI Center of Excellence for Carbon Neutral Concrete, a speaker panel discussion and a networking reception.

    "Slag Cement School offers a valuable opportunity for individuals interested in understanding the advantages of slag cement and its increasing importance in reducing the carbon impact of concrete construction," said SCA Marketing Director Nick Brimley. "The event also provides an excellent platform for attendees to network and connect with industry experts."

    The success of Slag Cement School was made possible through the generous support of its sponsors: NEU: an ACI Center of Excellence for Carbon Neutral Concrete; Heidelberg Materials; Argos; Florida Concrete & Products Association; and Köppern.

    For more information on Slag Cement School and to receive updates on next year's event, visit slagcement.org/school.




    Read more about...

    Cement Education Schools Slag Cement Association (SCA)






