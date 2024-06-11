Shutterstock photo

The years-long Alligator Road construction project in Florence, S.C., should be finishing in late 2024 — but neighbors are not holding their breath.

"Who knows when it's going to be done," Peggy Hawkins, who lives in the Wild Bird Run subdivision off Alligator Road, told the Post and Courier Pee Dee in Florence. "Soon, I hope."

The construction, which began in 2018 and was slated to finish in 2021, is designed to improve intersections along Alligator Road and widen the street from two lanes to three, and, in places, five lanes.

Local and state officials believe that the work will alleviate growing traffic congestion in the area.

People living and working nearby agree that the project is necessary, but it is also one they have grown tired of.

Alligator Road is a main artery that runs through the southern edge of Florence, a growing part of the northeastern Palmetto State city. That means residents have little choice but to use the road; indeed, for the most part, they have no other options.

Hawkins is among many residents who have complained of traffic delays, safety concerns and various disruptions during the road work.

The state is well aware of their frustrations, according to the newspaper, a local branch of the Charleston Post and Courier.

"We really appreciate the community members being patient with us while we get through this project," said Kelly Moore, director of public engagement of the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

She said the construction is likely to be completed late this year.

"I think at the end of the day they're going to have a project that we're [all] proud of, [and] makes their life easier," Moore explained.

Pandemic, Supply-Chain Among Issues That Caused Delays

The Alligator Road widening project stretches 7.5 mi. from West Palmetto Street to South Irby Street. It is one of six projects funded by a combined $340 million in local sales tax dollars and state funding, noted Florence County Deputy Administrator Shannon Munoz, in speaking with the Post and Courier Pee Dee.

While Florence County initiated the project and the city helped plan it, SCDOT is in charge of its management.

Despite that, numerous problems have emerged during the road's construction, although that is to be expected in a project of this size, local officials told the Florence news source.

In fact, the effort has been delayed several times due to unexpected construction work and supply chain shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, Moore said.

"As much as we were able to, we moved forward as an agency," she explained. "But like all other industries, we're still seeing some supply chain challenges."

An SCDOT spokesperson said crews have worked some weekends to speed up construction but have avoided nighttime operations so as not to disturb nearby residents while they are sleeping.

And, of course, the project's costs also have increased.

The original estimated price tag to improve Alligator Road was $73 million. Now, however, it is $91 million, according to the state transportation agency.

On top of those headaches, Florence municipal officials have pointed to the Alligator Road construction as one of the causes behind discolored water across the city. Heavy machinery near water lines along the road has shaken the pipes, disturbing iron deposits that normally rest at the bottom.

Workers also have damaged utility lines, according to the city, leading to its own crews having to make three fixes in the past five years due to damage. The road contractor also has stepped up and performed additional repairs, the Post and Courier Pee Dee learned.

SCDOT Working to Assuage Residents' Concerns

Retta Spencer, another Wild Bird Run resident, told the newspaper that because traffic can back up several blocks when the lane narrows on Alligator Road, she leaves home an extra 30 to 45 minutes early to make sure she can arrive at appointments on time.

"Traffic can be challenging," acknowledged Moore at SCDOT, who added, "We've done some work to try to make those traffic impacts as little as possible."

Hawkins, a Wild Bird Run Homeowners Association board member, said she worries about damage to her car due to the construction.

Turning from Alligator Road into her neighborhood, her vehicle bounces along the ruts in the dirt and loose nails have punctured her tires multiple times.

She also worries about safety.

Large machinery, workers' cars and other equipment sometimes block the view as drivers pull out of her neighborhood onto busy Alligator Road. At night, Hawkins has difficulty seeing which lane she is supposed to be in and is often concerned about her family members driving on the road.

Moore said SCDOT takes those worries seriously and uses the best available construction practices and traffic control measures to keep both drivers and construction workers safe.

Despite the disruptions, though, Hawkins and Spencer said they are glad the work is being done but wish the project could have been done more quickly.

"It is just the inconvenience of the whole thing and how long it's taking," Hawkins told the Florence news source. "We're all ready for it to be done, that's for sure."

