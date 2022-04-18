List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

SCDOT to Begin Columbia's Five Points Road Safety Overhaul in Summer 2023

Mon April 18, 2022 - Southeast Edition
The State


If all goes as planned, Columbia, S.C.-area drivers can expect to see construction begin on a major road safety overhaul project in the city's Five Points district during the summer of 2023.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced in mid-April that it had received needed feedback from local partners to move forward on full design work for the $4.85 million project. The improvement effort has been in the works for years to reduce crashes in the Columbia corridor — one of the most dangerous for pedestrians and bicyclists in South Carolina, a recent state safety audit revealed.

The proposed road improvements for the popular shopping and nightlife district includes Blossom Street, Devine Street and Harden Street.

In an email to The State, Rob Perry, director of traffic engineering at SCDOT, wrote there were several reasons for the tentative summer 2023 start date.

"We have to have construction plans completed several months out from advertising a project for contractors to bid on," he noted. "Through coordination with the city and the Five Points Association, we have been shooting for a summer period when [the University of South Carolina] is out to do this construction."

Perry added that SCDOT recently received information needed to move toward those 2023 plans.

"We … just recently received a response back from the Five Points Association regarding parking as well as other improvements we plan to make to improve safety," he wrote to the Columbia newspaper. "We could not move into full design efforts until we received that feedback."

Upgrading the District's Safety is SCDOT's Goal

Improvements at Five Points will include flashing yellow arrow traffic signals and pedestrian upgrades, limiting right turn on red light maneuvers, upgrading pedestrian crosswalk markings, making ADA ramp improvements, installing raised concrete medians with fencing and building new curb radius bump-outs.

The project also calls for reducing the number of through lanes on Harden Street, from Devine Street to Blossom Street, and on Devine from Harden Street to Saluda Avenue. The Five Points project will reallocate that space for bicycle lanes by installing curb extensions to shorten pedestrian crossing distances, and raising medians and building wider sidewalks, if possible, based on drainage conditions, Perry noted in his email to The State.

The Five Points area was identified by SCDOT for safety improvements due to how often motor vehicle crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists occur there. The project began with a road safety audit performed by a team consisting of members from the state agency, the Federal Highway Administration (FHA), the city of Columbia's engineering, planning and police departments, the USC Police, the Palmetto Cycling Coalition and the Five Points Association.

The state audit showed that from Jan. 1, 2013, through Dec. 31, 2018, there were 232 vehicular crashes in the Five Points corridor and a "high frequency" of crashes involving pedestrians or bicyclists. Of the total number of crashes reported in the audit, 17 involved bicyclists or pedestrians.

"We will continue to advance this project with feedback from our partners with the city and the Five Points Association to ensure the final product appropriately improves pedestrian safety," Perry wrote in his email to the Columbia news source.




Today's top stories

Volvo Construction Equipment Enters Partnership With FIA

Milwaukee's Wisconsin Center Undergoing $420M Expansion

Kubota Announces Grand Opening of R&D Center, Expanding North America-Based Innovation

Mississippi Legislature Votes to Build New $55M Alcohol Distribution Center

Luby Equipment Promotes Jenny Swafford to Used Equipment Manager

Maryland's Purple Line Light Rail Can Finally Proceed After $2.3B Contract Signed

Evolve or Else: Why Transforming the Customer Experience Should Be a Top Priority

ARTBA, NSSGA: Clean Water Act Rules Hurt Transportation Sector's Ability to Fix Nation's Roads & Bridges



 

Read more about...

Infrastructure Roadwork South Carolina South Carolina Department of Transportation






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo