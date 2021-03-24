Schlouch pipe crews make quality progress installing utilities at the new 108-acre active adult community for Schaeffer Run. The site is located in Upper Macungie and Lower Macungie townships, Lehigh County, Pa.

Schlouch Incorporated's persistent dedication to safety procedures and policies has kept its job sites operating and it employees and their families safe. Schlouch continued to deliver safe, quality work during 2020 by utilizing its COVID-19 Infection and Risk Control Plan standards, which include a morning health assessment, social distancing, the proper use of masks and sanitation on the job site and within its office.

Berks County

Blue Rock Construction Inc. named Schlouch Incorporated to perform sitework on the 72.33-acre site for North Point: Bethel. The project consists of a 1,011,719 sq. ft. warehouse. The site is located at Martha Drive and Lancaster Avenue in Bethel Township, Berks County, Pa. The owner/developer is NorthPoint Development. Work will be completed in summer 2021.

Forino Company chose Schlouch Incorporated to perform sitework services for McIntosh Farms. The 100 plus acre site will consist of a residential housing subdivision located on Adams Road in Ontelaunee Township, Berks County, Pa. Work was completed in fall 2020.

The Borough of Kutztown chose Schlouch Incorporated to handle its 2020 Street and Storm Sewer Improvements project. Schlouch provided storm water inlet repairs, trench repairs, pedestrian walkway improvements, storm sewer improvements and paving at various locations in the borough. Work was completed in fall 2020.

Chester County

Rouse Chamberlin Ltd. selected Schlouch Incorporated to prepare the 12.3-acre site for Willistown Point. The residential development will consist of 39 townhouse units. The project is located on West Chester Pike in Willistown Township, Chester County, Pa. Work will be completed in spring 2021.

Lehigh County

TG Construction Enterprises selected Schlouch Incorporated to prepare the 51.05-acre site for Lehigh Hills Apartments. The residential development will consist of 273 apartments. The project is located in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County, Pa. Work will be completed in summer 2021.

Forino Company named Schlouch Incorporated to prepare the 9.84-acre site for The Towns at South Mountain. The residential development will consist of 49 townhomes. The project is located at Arch and Tilghman Streets in Emmaus Borough, Lehigh County, Pa. Work will be completed in summer 2021.

Posocco Properties chose Schlouch Incorporated to handle site preparation for Blue Barn Meadows Phase 3. The 41.67-acre residential development will feature 69 townhouses. The project is located on Blue Barn Road, South Whitehall Township and Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County, Pa. Work will be completed in spring 2021.

Luzerne County

Sand Springs Development Corporation selected Schlouch Incorporated to prepare the 28.2-acre site for 101 single-family and multi-family units at Sand Springs Phase 6A & 6B-C. The residential project being developed by Tuskes Homes is located in Butler Township, Luzerne County. Work will be completed in spring 2021.

Sand Springs Development Corporation chose Schlouch Incorporated to perform HOP work. Reconstruction work will take place on S.R. 309 and Old Turnpike Road located in Butler Township, Luzerne County. Work will be completed in spring 2021.

Montgomery County

Rouse Chamberlin Ltd. chose Schlouch Incorporated to prepare the 9.19-acre site for Ridgewood Phase 2B. The development will consist of 58 new townhomes. The residential project is located on Linfield Trappe Road in Royersford, Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County, Pa. Work was completed in winter 2020.

Mikelen LLC selected Schlouch Incorporated to prepare the 7.29-acre site for Stafy Tract II, a residential community consisting of 14 single-family homes. The project is being developed by DelGrippo Builders and is located on Smith Road, Gilbertsville, Douglass Township, Montgomery County, Pa. Work was completed in winter 2020.

Northampton County

CMC Development Corporation named Schlouch Incorporated to prepare the 14.22-acre site for Northwood Farms Phase 3. Tuskes Homes is the developer of the project consisting of 28 single-family homes located in Palmer Township, Northampton County. Work will be completed in spring 2021.

