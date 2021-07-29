Schlouch site crews make quality progress at the 34.57-acre Lehigh Valley Health Network Carbon Hospital.

Schlouch Incorporated's dedication to helping its clients succeed through meeting deadlines, budgets and business objectives in a safe, professional manner continues to be a focal point in 2021. Here is a brief review of some of Schlouch's projects, active or completed, during the spring and summer seasons.

Berks County

Hamburg Area School District selected Schlouch Incorporated to provide paving and concrete services for the Hamburg Middle School Renovation Project, Hamburg Borough, Berks County, Pa. Work will be completed in summer 2021.

D&S Elite Construction Inc. named Schlouch Incorporated to prepare a 1-acre site for the Hogan Learning Academy Phase 1 project. The site is located on Lyons Road in Rockland Township, Berks County, Pa. Work will be completed in summer 2021.

Carbon County

Kane Construction LLC chose Schlouch Incorporated to prepare the 34.57-acre site for the new Lehigh Valley Hospital Carbon Campus. The site is located on Blakeslee Boulevard Drive in Mahoning Township, Carbon County, Pa. Work will be completed in spring 2022.

Cumberland County

Penntex Construction Company Inc. selected Schlouch Inc. to prepare the 60.36-acre site for a 753,000 sq. ft. warehouse facility. The project is located off Centerville Road in Penn Township, Cumberland County, Pa. Work will be completed in fall 2022.

Lehigh County

Sunshine Two LTD named Schlouch to provide site preparation for Hidden Meadows Phase 2 featuring 90 townhouse units. Sal Lapio Homes is the developer of the residential project located off Rockrose Lane, Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County, Pa. Work will be completed in summer 2021.

Luzerne County

Sand Springs Development Corporation chose Schlouch Incorporated to prepare self-storage units on the 5.5-acre site for Sand Springs Phase 5B. Tuskes Homes is the developer of the project. The site is located in Butler Township, Luzerne County. Work will be completed in fall 2021.

Montgomery County

Pottsgrove Hunt Associates LLC named Schlouch Incorporated to provide site preparation for Pottsgrove Hunt: Phases 1A and 1B. The residential project will feature 143 single-family homes. The site is located off Kummerer Road in Upper Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County. Catalyst Commercial Development is the construction manager for the project. Work will be completed in fall 2022.

Rouse Chamberlin Ltd. chose Schlouch Incorporated to prepare the 17.94-acre site for RC Weaver Property (Ashford). The development will consist of 15 single-family homes. The residential project is located on Linfield Trappe Road, Limerick Township, Montgomery County, Pa. Work will be completed in summer 2021.

Northampton County

CMC Development Corporation selected Schlouch Incorporated to prepare the 14.22-acre site for Northwood Farms Phase 4. Tuskes Homes is the developer of the project consisting of 29 single-family homes located at Highland Drive and Lisa Lane in Palmer Township, Northampton County. Work will be completed in fall 2021.

(This story was reprinted with permission from OnSite With Schlouch Incorporated, Spring/Summer 2021 issue.)

