Schlouch Incorporated announced that its Paving Division has earned the National Asphalt Pavement Association's (NAPA) Diamond Paving Commendation for Excellence in Paving Operations.

The Diamond Paving Commendation is a nationally recognized and respected program that focuses on training practices that result in excellence in paving operations. Developed in 2010, the self-assessment process addresses six essential facets of a paving division: quality control, work practices, site preparation and planning, paving equipment operations, compaction and training.

Earning the commendation is a mark of distinction, signifying a company that follows the blueprint for excellence in paving operations through continuous improvement. NAPA Chairman James Winford said, "Earning the Diamond Paving Commendation shows that contractors are committed to excellence in asphalt pavement construction practices through well-trained, well-educated workforces that puts best practices to use."

(This story was reprinted with permission from OnSite With Schlouch Incorporated, Spring/Summer 2021 issue.)

