Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search


    Schweiss Doors Manufactures Hundreds of Bifold Doors for New Luxury Housing Development in Dubai

    Schweiss Doors partners with Dosteen to provide 228 bifold doors for luxury homes in Dubai's Nad Al Sheba Gardens. Each door was meticulously crafted, approved, and shipped from Minnesota to Dubai for installation. The development offers high-end amenities and upscale living with prices starting at $2 million.

    Wed September 10, 2025 - National Edition
    Schweiss


    The first order of doors has already reached the site and installation is well under way.
    Schweiss photo
    The first order of doors has already reached the site and installation is well under way.
    The first order of doors has already reached the site and installation is well under way.   (Schweiss photo) The Gardens, when completed, will have both standalone villas and townhomes along with a long list of amenities.   (Schweiss photo)

    A residential paradise is growing out of the desert in Dubai and Schweiss Doors is playing a major role in creating this new residential Eden.

    Nad Al Sheba Gardens, a new neighborhood from real estate developer Meraas, will provide luxury living in the fast-growing city of the United Arab Emirates.

    Schweiss Doors was contracted by Dosteen Doors and Engineering Services to provide 228 liftstrap bifold doors for Nad Al Sheba Gardens. The bifolds will be used as garage doors for the new homes and vary in size ranging from 18 to nearly 25 ft. wide and between 8 to 10 ft. high. Crews from Dosteen install the bifold doors and clad them in an aluminum ribbed paneling that coordinates with the community's modern design.

    This huge order of doors required coordination and communication between Dosteen and the team at Schweiss Doors over several months. The doors were split into two different orders and shop drawings for each door had to be created and approved, a process that took about a month for each order of doors. Once the drawings were approved by Dosteen, Schweiss could begin manufacturing the doors. Construction of the first 93 doors started in July 2024 and completed in March, just as the building of the second order of 135 doors began. All of the doors are planned to be completed by the end of summer.

    On Aug. 4, representatives from Dosteen and Nad Al Sheba Gardens came to Schweiss Doors to get a first-hand look at the operation and check in on the progress of the second order of doors. The visit included a tour of the manufacturing facilities at Schweiss, as well as a meeting with company ownership and members of the sales and design team. The visit was a success and the second order of doors will soon begin the long trip to Dubai.

    Dosteen set up the shipping for all the doors and it isn't a short journey. It begins at Schweiss Doors in Hector, Minn., where the doors are loaded into shipping containers and delivered to a port on the East Coast of the United States. The containers are then loaded on to a shipping freighter and travel across the ocean to a port in Oman. The final leg of the journey gets the doors to Dubai and the busy construction site of the Nad Al Sheba Gardens. The first order of doors has already reached the site and installation is well under way.

    The Gardens, when completed, will have both standalone villas and townhomes along with a long list of amenities including swimming pools, running trails, parks, retail spaces and a school. The development will be constructed over several phases, as units are sold, with home prices starting near $2 million. The most recent phase under construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

    For more information, visit www.bifold.com.




    Today's top stories

    Crews Begin Earthwork, Grading On Site of Former Mall

    GLTPA Welcomes Industry to 79th Annual Logging Expo

    Murphy's Technology Day Showcases Precision Construction

    BNSF Updates Bismark Bridge Progress; Outlines Fall Plan

    Remembering Lucas Peed

    MacAllister Cat Hosts Kids 'Diggin' for a Cause' Event

    Plans Under Way to Restore Delaware Bay's 138-Year-Old Fourteen Foot Bank Lighthouse

    Voters in Longmeadow, Mass. Approve $151.5M in Funding to Build Combined Middle School



     

    Read more about...

    Bifold Doors construction Dubai Schweiss Schweiss Hydraulic & Bifold doors







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147