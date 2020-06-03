Scott Mohn Promoted to CRW's VP of Product Support

Scott Mohn

CRW Corp announced the promotion of Scott Mohn to vice president of product support.

Mohn is an equipment industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience with distribution and manufacturing. He has held the position of director of product support for the past three years while overseeing two of CRW's three branch locations.

"Scott has done an exceptional job in modernizing CRW's service side of the business and has developed a team of trained industry professionals" said Chris Palmer, president of CRW Corp.

"He has developed the respect and trust of our team members and customer and manufacturing partners. In his past six years with CRW he has demonstrated the work ethic, skills, and dedication to providing effective solutions to our customer/partners. We are thrilled to have him become a member of our senior management team."

