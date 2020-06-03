--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Scott Mohn Promoted to CRW's VP of Product Support

Wed June 03, 2020 - Northeast Edition
Wood's CRW


Scott Mohn
Scott Mohn

CRW Corp announced the promotion of Scott Mohn to vice president of product support.

Mohn is an equipment industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience with distribution and manufacturing. He has held the position of director of product support for the past three years while overseeing two of CRW's three branch locations.

"Scott has done an exceptional job in modernizing CRW's service side of the business and has developed a team of trained industry professionals" said Chris Palmer, president of CRW Corp.

"He has developed the respect and trust of our team members and customer and manufacturing partners. In his past six years with CRW he has demonstrated the work ethic, skills, and dedication to providing effective solutions to our customer/partners. We are thrilled to have him become a member of our senior management team."

For more information, call 802/658-1700 or visit www.woodscrw.com.



