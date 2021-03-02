Screen Machine Industries LLC, an American manufacturer of crushing and screening machines for 55 years, now offers a permanent magnet as an option on its Spyder 516T, Spyder 514TS and Spyder 514TS3 screening plants.

JKN Concrete Crushing in Kearney, Neb., needed a solution. As a recycler of road material, it was in pursuit of the cleanest material possible. JKN wanted to purchase a Screen Machine Spyder 514TS screening plant to pair with its Screen Machine 4043T impact crusher, but asked if a magnet could be placed on the 514TS.

Permanent magnets have been a fixture on mobile crushing plants for decades, to remove rebar, tramp iron and other metal items from freshly crushed materials. But they have rarely been an option with mobile screening plants, according to Screen Machine.

"There are very few mobile screening plants on the market that have a permanently affixed magnet," said John Lamprinakos, president and CEO of Screen Machine. "But when JKN Concrete Crushing posed the question, our team mobilized to meet the request. The sales team gathered all the details and then met with our engineering and production teams to ensure we could do it and do it in a timely manner. JKN Concrete Crushing has a lot of product to process and wanted to move fast."

The Screen Machine engineering team was able to create exactly what JKN Concrete Crushing needed. The magnet attachment was fabricated by Screen Machine production and affixed to the Spyder 514TS, tested and then shipped to Nebraska — all within a few weeks.

Team Work

"At JKN Concrete Crushing, we utilize American-made products whenever we can. Screen Machine allowed us to maintain our commitment to the ‘Made in USA' philosophy," said James Nickman, CEO of JKN Concrete Crushing. "We were able to meet and convey our ideas for the magnet we wanted based on our past designs, and they quickly implemented production. Within a few weeks we had the 514TS up and running. Screen Machine's accessibility, collaboration and interaction are huge factors of why we chose Screen Machine."

Lamprinakos praised the efforts of team Screen Machine in putting the needs of the customer first and delivering a quality product that met their needs.

"All of this took place over the holidays," he said. "It would have been easy to put off the request until after New Year's Day, or to simply turn it down entirely. But that is not how we operate. Our strength is our willingness to take on new challenges and be responsive to our customers."

Customer Support

As the Spyder 514TS made its way to Kearney, Scott Wagner, Screen Machine product support specialist, boarded a plane to head there as well. He helped the JKN Concrete Crushing crew fine-tune the 4043T-514TS pairing, and the duo went forward with full-scale production. The result was virtually metal-free product in a variety of sizes that JKN provides for road resurfacing.

"This was a win-win situation, for JKN Concrete Crushing and for Screen Machine," said Lamprinakos. "JKN got the set-up they wanted and needed, and they are very pleased with the productivity they are experiencing. Screen Machine was able to showcase how we can pivot to accommodate our customers' needs and further diversify our product line."

