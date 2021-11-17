List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Screen USA Adds CD410 to Screening Line

Wed November 17, 2021 - National Edition
Screen USA


This track mounted screening plant is designed to screen clean materials such as sand and gravel but shines in difficult to screen materials like boney topsoil, C&D and log yard cleanup, according to the company. The CD410 is equipped with 5-1/2 yd. open hopper, 40 in. wide variable speed feeder, 4 ft. by 10 ft. severe shake shaker screen and three built-on conveyors.

Screen USA Inc. has added the new CD410 severe shake C&D screening plant to the company's line of track trommel screens and track conveyors.

According to Rick Cohen, owner of Screen USA Inc.," We have been working on this machine vigorously for the past couple years and we are extremely proud of how it came out.

"We needed a reasonably priced track screening plant that can handle a wide variety of materials and we are excited to announce we accomplished our goal."

The CD410 is equipped with 5-1/2 yd. open hopper, 40 in. wide variable speed feeder, 4 ft. by 10 ft. severe shake shaker screen and three built-on conveyors.

This track mounted screening plant is designed to screen clean materials such as sand and gravel but shines in difficult to screen materials like boney topsoil, C&D and log yard cleanup, according to the company.

"We offer a heavy-duty punch plate screen for the top deck so we can handle larger chunks of concrete and wood without hurting the integrity of the screener. This track screener is powered by a 74 hp Cat 2.2 Tier iv Final diesel engine."

Screen USA Inc. manufactures small and medium sized screening equipment for the soil, organic and recycling industries.

For more information, call 770/433-2440 or visit www.screenusa.net.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




