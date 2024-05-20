Photo courtesy of Screencore The Orbiter 125 is designed for work sites where space is at a premium and ideal for a contractor who needs to relocate quickly and often.

The Screencore range of Orbiter trommels is available in a variety of sizes, encompassing features making them ideal for landscaping and organic material handling applications.

In addition to the trommels, Screencore has developed a range of stackers equipped with a purpose designed mulch hopper and high-speed auger. These features make them both ideal for composting applications and processing organic materials for reuse in a variety of applications, according to the manufacturer.

Screencore has since its inception used its extensive expertise to develop and introduce a range of modern, mobile crushing, screening, stockpiling and pugmill solutions. The range has in a relatively short period found that its modern productivity and environmentally friendly attributes are highly suited to aggregate production on a truly global scale.

In addition to the processing of virgin rock and the recycling of construction materials, the Screencore Orbiter trommel range and purpose developed stackers also have proved to be ideal for processing organic materials.

"Screencore continuously engages with our dealers and end-users to innovate and refine our products," said director Ciarán Ryan. "As a result, we have developed a range of Orbiter trommel screens and stockpilers that are specifically designed for the efficient handling and processing of organic materials. Like all our products, these new additions prioritize ease of transport and user-friendliness, ensuring that they meet the practical needs of our customers while setting new standards in the industry."

Photo courtesy of Screencore

Recognized Globally

The Screencore trommel and stacker ranges have rapidly gained recognition in both Europe and the United States. In France, an Orbiter 237 trommel, distributed by Screencore's partner Starloc Auvergne, has been instrumental in processing various organic materials at a specialized site. This model is particularly suited to large-scale operations with its 23 ft. drum length and radial fines stacker. Additionally, the Orbiter 237 features a 18 cu. yd. dump-hopper and is tailored for the largest operators in the industry.

"The [48 in.] wide feed belt connects to a load-sensing drum, ensuring that the machine maximizes productivity autonomously," said Ryan. "Each element of the Orbiter 237 is specifically designed to ensure continuous operation without the need for constant operator input."

Versatile Range, Specialized Features

The Screencore range of Orbiter trommels consists of three base machines ranging from the powerful yet compact 125, to the 237, which is aimed at the larger producers. The Orbiter 125 is designed for work sites where space is at a premium and ideal for a contractor who needs to relocate quickly and often. The Orbiter 175 delivers high productivity from a compact chassis and features hydraulic folding conveyors and drum angle adjustment with a large infeed hopper and a Cat 130hp engine.

Designed to work on their own, but also designed to work alongside the Orbiter trommels, Screencore stackers have proved ideal for dealing with organic material due to their unique features. Specifically, the option of a high-speed auger in the hopper.

The auger fulfils multiple roles: it conditions material by flipping and rotating allowing the material to separate, aerate and untangle as well regulating the flow of material and preventing material bridging at the loading point. Furthermore, the auger presents material to the drum in such a way as to aid the screening process by ensuring no surging.

Photo courtesy of Screencore

Low Cost, Low Emissions

Screencore's stackers also come with power solutions to suit various customer requirements. Now Screencore has added to its flexible cost-effective environmentally friendly range as both the 470 and 480 stockpilers come with an electric motor and can be run attached to the Orbiter trommel. With this Dual-Power, the screener itself supplies the power to drive the machine. This means that the screening and stockpiling operation is significantly less expensive and more environmentally friendly as only one power source is being used, the manufacturer said.

Furthermore, if the trommel is powered from the mains or a gen-set, or is electric powered for example, then emissions are negligible and operating costs are a fraction of a traditional set-up.

"With their sturdy construction, accurate sizing and penny-pinching running costs, Screencore's Orbiter and purpose-built stackers have proved on numerous occasions to be the ideal solution for composting and processing organic material. In addition to flexible power solutions, including Dual-Power, we now also offer a complete range of bespoke electric trommel systems for indoor operations," said Ryan.

For more information, visit www.screencore.ie/.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

