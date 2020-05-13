High Plains Steel Services received both Safety Excellence and Craft Training awards. (L-R) are Kris McLean, Mike Hurst and Jay McLean of High Plains Steel Services; and Bryan McClure, Trivent Safety Consultants and chairman of SEAA’s safety and education committee.

The Steel Erectors Association of America (SEAA) announced the recipients of the 2020 Safety Excellence Award and Craft Training Recognition Award.

"SEAA members represent all sizes of structural steel erectors, many of them with exemplary training and safety practices," said Bryan McClure, chairman of SEAA's safety and education committee.

"We are pleased to establish this recognition of companies that are doing the hard work of preparing and protecting their employees. These awards demonstrate how SEAA members are shaping our industry for a better future," he said.

For both awards, World Class was issued to the highest achieving companies. Premier is the second level of recognition, followed by Gold.

Safety Excellence

The Safety Excellence Award acknowledges 11 SEAA members in three categories that have gone above and beyond in the effort to provide Ironworkers a safe place to work. The award recipients were selected based on evaluations of their EMR ratings, OSHA 300A statistics and safety program processes over the last three years.

Scoring was based on points assigned to a multi-criteria analysis, conducted in blind review by members of SEAA's Safety & Education Committee.

World Class

Derr & Gruenewald Construction LLC, Brighton, Colo.

LPR Construction Company, Loveland, Colo.

Peterson Beckner Industries Inc., Houston, Texas

Premier

Empire Steel Inc., Humble, Texas

Flawless Steel Welding LLC, Denver, Colo.

Lexicon Inc., Little Rock, Ark.

United Steel Inc., Hartford, Conn.

Gold

Black Cat LLC, Cheyenne, Wyo.

High Plains Steel Services LLC, Windsor, Colo.

L.R. Willson & Sons Inc., Gambrills, Md.

Ropac Inc., Deatsville, Ala.

Craft Training Recognition

The Craft Training Recognition Award was issued to six companies that are playing critical roles in the development of skilled ironworkers at a time when shortages of craft professionals are at an all-time high.

Applicants were evaluated on the portability of credentials, availability of apprenticeship programs, training and recruitment efforts.

Companies were evaluated in comparison to others of similar size, based on the number of Ironworkers the company employed during the 2019 calendar year: Category 6= 1-30 employees; Category 5= 31-60 employees; Category 4= 61-90 employees; Category 3 = 91-120 employees; Category 2=121-149 employees; Category 1=150+ employees. Note that there were not submissions by employers in all size categories for 2020.

World Class

Category 1: Empire Steel Inc., Humble, Texas

Category 3: S&R Enterprises, LLC, Harrisburg, Pa.

Category 6: High Plains Steel Services LLC, Windsor, Colo.

Premier

Category 1: Ironworker Skills Institute, Pell City, Ala.

Category 6: Flawless Steel Welding LLC, Denver, Colo.

Gold

Category 1: Deem Structural Services LLC, Longview, Texas

For more information, visit www.seaa.net.