SEAA's Craft Training Program Offers Members Flexible, Affordable Training, Assessments

Thu April 01, 2021 - National Edition
Steel Erectors Association of America


The SEAA/NCCER training program affords companies access to premium training and workforce development tools that otherwise might be out of reach for small and medium sized contractors.
The Steel Erectors Association of America announced that it has continued to expand its member network of companies which delivers the SEAA/NCCER Ironworker Craft Training and related programs.

Since late 2020, three new companies can now offer SEAA/NCCER training and assessments. These companies are Wennersten Construction Inc., Mesa, Ariz.; SCW Contracting Corp., Fallbrook, Calif.; and Hamilton Tree Service Inc., Martinez, Calif.

"The SEAA/NCCER training program affords companies access to premium training and workforce development tools that otherwise might be out of reach for small and medium sized contractors," said Tim Eldridge, president of Education Services Unlimited and SEAA's Craft Training and Assessment administrator.

While many SEAA members utilize the ironworker curriculum, others also employ NCCER's crane operator and rigger programs.

"Training units and assessment sites are not limited to a single craft area. More than 60 crafts are available through NCCER," said Eldridge.

"The assessment and evaluation program enables us to determine the individual level of trade knowledge and skill each team member has so we can focus on the areas where we can provide additional training and educational support," said Kirt Bjoin of SCW Contracting.

Chase Wennersten, owner of Wennersten Construction, said that participation in the program does more than just qualify employees. "This takes it to the next level, by enabling our employees to get certified," he said.

"To encourage members to establish SEAA/NCCER craft training, the Safety & Education Committee funds grants for the start up of new programs. Since 2014, approximately $27,000 have been awarded to companies," said Bryan McClure, chairman of the Safety & Education Committee.

The network now includes 26 active accredited training units and assessment sites. An additional $17,000 has been earmarked for the development of supplemental training videos.

Financial support for grants are primarily funded through an annual golf tournament. The 2021 Dave Schulz Memorial Golf Tournament, supporting safety, training and education, will be held Oct. 12 in Orlando, Fla.

For more information on the craft training program or grants, visit https://www.seaa.net/craft-training.html.




