Guy Selinka (R), Streamline Financial Services executive VP, presents Sean Jordan with the company’s 2021 Top Producer Award.

Sean Jordan recently was recognized by Streamline Financial Services for achieving the company's 2021 Top Producer Award.

Streamline Financial, an Atlanta, Ga., based company, is a national financing company for all types of construction and transportation equipment. Streamline markets its services through vendor channels and numerous equipment auction companies and has gained a solid partnership with its vendor/dealers to facilitate a seamless financing process — from application to funding.

Jordan has achieved his success through continually being in attendance at many auctions, with a "boots on the ground" philosophy of close interaction and networking with customers and vendors. He substantially surpassed his 2021 goal and obtained a 46 percent increase in volume over 2020.

Today's top stories