List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Sean Jordan Recognized by Streamline Financial Services

Wed January 05, 2022 - Southeast Edition
Streamline Financial Services


Guy Selinka (R), Streamline Financial Services executive VP, presents Sean Jordan with the company’s 2021 Top Producer Award.
Guy Selinka (R), Streamline Financial Services executive VP, presents Sean Jordan with the company’s 2021 Top Producer Award.

Sean Jordan recently was recognized by Streamline Financial Services for achieving the company's 2021 Top Producer Award.

Streamline Financial, an Atlanta, Ga., based company, is a national financing company for all types of construction and transportation equipment. Streamline markets its services through vendor channels and numerous equipment auction companies and has gained a solid partnership with its vendor/dealers to facilitate a seamless financing process — from application to funding.

Jordan has achieved his success through continually being in attendance at many auctions, with a "boots on the ground" philosophy of close interaction and networking with customers and vendors. He substantially surpassed his 2021 goal and obtained a 46 percent increase in volume over 2020.




Today's top stories

LOTs of Activity Ahead for $267M Columbus Water Tunnel

Magnificent Milestone as 750,000th JCB Engine Comes Off the Line

Granite, NV5 Crews Rebuild Belle Terrace

Con-Tech Manufacturing Donates Extreme Duty 10.5-yard High Performance Mixer for CIM Auction at World of Concrete

FleetWatcher Executive Scoreboard Presents KPIs in Easy-to-Understand Format

Six Construction Teams to Bid on Building Four Jails to Replace New York's Rikers Island

Pawtucket, R.I., Wants to Build New School on Site of Old Baseball Park

LiuGong North America Reveals Organizational Enhancements



 

Read more about...

Business News Employee News






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo