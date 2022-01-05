Our Main Office
Wed January 05, 2022 - Southeast Edition
Sean Jordan recently was recognized by Streamline Financial Services for achieving the company's 2021 Top Producer Award.
Streamline Financial, an Atlanta, Ga., based company, is a national financing company for all types of construction and transportation equipment. Streamline markets its services through vendor channels and numerous equipment auction companies and has gained a solid partnership with its vendor/dealers to facilitate a seamless financing process — from application to funding.
Jordan has achieved his success through continually being in attendance at many auctions, with a "boots on the ground" philosophy of close interaction and networking with customers and vendors. He substantially surpassed his 2021 goal and obtained a 46 percent increase in volume over 2020.
