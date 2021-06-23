Equipmentdown-arrow
Select Crane Sales Expands New Jersey Location

Wed June 23, 2021 - Northeast Edition
Select Crane Sales


The expansion will increase the warehouse and shop space to more than 10,000 sq. ft. In addition to more than 3 acres of yard space and 1,200 sq. ft. of office and lobby.
To better serve customers in the tri-state area, Select Crane Sales has expanded its Branchburg, N.J., location.

The New Jersey branch opened in 2017 with a full-service shop as well as sales and rental yard. The 51 Tannery Road location continues to be an idea location with direct routes to NYC, as well as Port of New Jersey, Port of Baltimore and major highways.

"With a growing customer base in the tri-state area the expansion of our New Jersey branch will better serve our existing and future customers. The additional space allows our experienced service technicians to accommodate customer needs better. It will also allow space for additional parts inventory which will result in less down time as well," said Jason Mackenzie, Select Crane Sales president.

Select Crane Sales specializes in the sale of new and used cranes including: all terrain cranes, hydraulic truck cranes, carry deck cranes, boom trucks, rough terrain cranes, crawler/dragline cranes, and tower cranes.

For more information, visit www.selectcrane.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




