Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), James Risch (R-ID), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Angus King (I-ME) and Steven Daines (R-MT) introduced a bipartisan resolution recognizing Oct. 12, 2022 as National Loggers Day.

The Senate resolution highlights the many contributions and economic benefits of the logging industry in the United States.

"I'm proud to lead this bipartisan effort with Senator Collins to spotlight the importance of logging businesses and workers who keep our forests healthy and support our Made in America forest products supply chain," said Baldwin.

"Wisconsin's logging economy provides good-paying jobs and revenue for rural communities and the National Park System. Healthy forest management also provides public recreational opportunities that make the Wisconsin way of life a national treasure. With this bipartisan Senate Resolution, we are showing our commitment to the loggers who work hard to advance what has been a cultural tradition in the United States for centuries."

"Throughout Maine's history, our forest products industry has supported good-paying jobs, driven local economies, strengthened rural communities and protected our natural environment. I come from a six-generation forest-products family and know of no other enterprise that requires more faith in the future and respect for the past," said Collins.

"I am proud to join Senator Baldwin in honoring the skilled and resilient loggers in Maine and across the country. I have strongly supported these hardworking men and women by advocating for workforce development programs and securing financial assistance during the pandemic, and I look forward to continuing to be a strong partner on issues to protect this resilient industry and its talented employees."

This resolution is supported by the American Loggers Council.

Designating October 12, 2022, as "National Loggers Day".

Whereas, the logging industry has served as an economic driver and cultural tradition in the United States for centuries;

Whereas, the logging industry creates rural jobs and provides revenue for local and state governments, and ;

Whereas, loggers provide renewable material for products used by Americans every day;

Whereas, loggers are the first link in the $300 billion domestic forest products supply chain;

Whereas, loggers are the means by which healthy forest management plans are accomplished;

Whereas, logging provides for healthy forests that maintain our vital animal habitats;

Whereas, logging provides for healthy forests which protect our watersheds;

Whereas, logging provides for healthy forests which sequester carbon;

Whereas, logging provides for healthy forests which provide public recreational opportunities;

Whereas, logging provides for healthy forests which reduce loss of life and property from wildfires;

Whereas, logging provides for healthy forests through regeneration, including planting 2.5 billion trees annually.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

