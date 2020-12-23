The Sennebogen 870 can unload up to 160 steel wire coils per hour, getting ships out faster.

DD Shipping NV, a member of the Square Group, is a stevedoring company for dried bulk goods and general cargo. It manages two key terminals along the Brussels-Scheldt Maritime Canal, a vital hub for inland shipping routes in Belgium.

In an effort to increase flexibility and versatility in their operations, DD Shipping NV researched a number of machines and the Sennebogen 870 Hybrid E-Series material handler on a crawler gantry was the overwhelming choice to ensure fast, simple and efficient loading/unloading of heavy cargo and bulk materials.

DD Shipping NV in Puurs is based at the sea lock of Wintam, which makes it a strategic and ideal location between the cities of Antwerp and Brussels.

With measurements of 29 ft. (8.8 m) deep, 820 ft. (250 m) long and 82 ft. (25 m) wide, the sea lock can receive and dock ships with a capacity up to 10,000 tons. A second dock opened recently at the port specialist's premises, which will soon be put into full operation, made possible by the addition of the Sennebogen 870!

"While weighing our options, we decided on a maneuverable version of the material handler so we can use it interchangeably on both our docks in the future to expand our business," said Geert Keeris, managing director of DD Shipping.

When asked about the entire sales process, "It was truly a collaboration, they listened to our needs, our goals and strategy, which lead to the final decision of our investment in a Sennebogen machine. With the 870 E, we now have a stable, mobile machine with a large handling capacity, which is both comfortable and ergonomically designed for the operator."

Port Logistics Made Easy

With a clearance height of around 16 ft. (5 m), trucks can easily pass directly underneath the machine to be loaded, which is a massive time-saver. Additionally, on-site storage spaces are no longer needed as loading/unloading turnaround times of ships have been dramatically reduced making intermediate transports obsolete.

The Maxcab can be raised up to 23 ft. (7 m) for a total of almost 40 ft. (12 m), which allows the operator to enjoy an unrestricted 360-degree visibility. There also is an additional camera mounted on the stick allowing the operator to be precise while working inside the ship's hull.

Another factor in DD Shipping NV choosing Sennebogen was the ability of its port material handlers to be equipped with a special boom and sick to achieve even higher handling capacities. The specially designed 82 ft. (25 m) combination is made of robust, high-strength steel, which enables lightweight construction while simultaneously allowing more load capacity due to the weight savings. As the Belgian port specialists have to process different types of material, the special configuration pays major dividends when loading heavy break-bulk.

"Our ship today contains 2,162 steel wire coils. At peak times, we are able to unload up to 160 coils per hour with our Sennebogen," said Keeris.

Big Energy Savings

"In this demanding work environment, it is important for us to save energy in the process, making it one of the other key reasons we chose the Sennebogen 870 Hybrid. We are simply trying to follow a 'green' line," Keeris said.

DD Shipping NV is now supported in this green initiative by Sennebogen's Green Hybrid system.

Sennebogen uses an energy storage module consisting of nitrogen and piston accumulators is located in the secure, enclosed rear area of the machine. There, gas is compressed when the boom is lowered. At this point, the compressed gas (and ultimately the energy) is temporarily stored, and is available during the next stroke. The resulting stored power energy output compensates for the mass of the boom and raises it without requiring any further energy input. Depending on the task to be performed, the Green Hybrid module can save up to 50 percent energy, according to the manufacturer.

