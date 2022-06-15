(L-R) are Ryan Zenor, SENNEBOGEN; Robert Boehme, SENNEBOGEN Sales Specialist TEC; DeVaughn Pettit, president TEC; Constantino Lannes, SENNEBOGEN; Dan Stracener, chairman TEC; and Colleen Miller, SENNEBOGEN.

"The best of the best" were honored recently as SENNEBOGEN LLC announced its annual "Dealer of the Year" winners.

Company President Constantino Lannes introduced Tractor & Equipment Company (TEC), based in Birmingham, Ala., as 2021's top dealer. Employee-owned TEC operates 20 machine sales and service branches.

Envimat, a recent addition to the SENNEBOGEN network and the first from South America to win recognition in SENNEBOGEN's distributor awards was second, and Tyler Equipment of East Longmeadow, Maine, rounded out the top three.

New Generation at TEC

The chairman of Tractor & Equipment, Dan Stracener, a "frequent flyer" among SENNEBOGEN's highest ranked distributors, still relishes the recognition for his company and his tight-knit team.

The firm has seen changes at its top level in the past year. Chad Stracener is now CEO after many years of working his way up through the ranks. He is succeeded as president by DeVaughn Pettit.

With this transition, Dan Stracener credits their success to teamwork in his organization.

"I'm doing more in the background these days," he said, "while Chad and DeVaughn and our teams are running the day-to-day business of the company. They also have close regular contact with various areas and levels of SENNEBOGEN."

'Hands-on' Teamwork With OEM

The Straceners' hands-on approach to the business permeates it operations and is reflected in their relationship with SENNEBOGEN.

"SENNEBOGEN is a hands-on manufacturer with its customers, and they understand the sense of urgency in our business, so they're a fantastic partner. We're totally aligned. When you go to a sales meeting with Constantino, it's all about taking care of the customer — that's the top of their list and it dominates every conversation.

"It includes more than sales: parts, service, training and anything that the dealer does with or for the manufacturer, they are involved. A lot of that is somewhat siloed within other manufacturers but with SENNEBOGEN you have this straight line of communication.

"Even through COVID, SENNEBOGEN did not accept any excuses for supply chain issues. They found a way. And we sold more new machines with SENNEBOGEN than we have in any in our history, last year. For me, it's very enjoyable to see the younger guys take over the company successfully and to get these kinds of results."

Continuous Improvement

Along with its unique concept of dealer support, Stracener is impressed by SENNEBOGEN's continual development of its product line.

"They are totally dedicated to the product and that really shines through. While others have come in and out of the market or have focused on one area, SENNEBOGEN, being customer focused, has consistently been there.

"The SENNEBOGEN product is very simple and efficient. They design that into their machines so you can diagnose problems on the spot; things that are simple enough that a customer can even troubleshoot it themselves.

"Whether our customers are in aggregates, or scrap or tree care, or anything that's a material handling application, SENNEBOGEN has just continued to grow and create new offerings for the industry. That's been a big part of keeping our product line fresh and opening up new opportunities."

Rapid Growth in Brazil

At Envimat, Director Vinícius Casselli said the firm's recognition as one of SENNEBOGEN's top dealers came as "a very big surprise."

Envimat is a young company, established just a little more than three years ago. But in that time, Casselli and his team have already delivered over a total 120 machines to Brazilian customers including scrap processors, steel mills, pulp mills and other forest-based operations.

"We know that we are doing a good job in Brazil," Casselli said. "But this recognition pushes us to dedicate ourselves more, because we know that we are on the right path."

According to Casselli, Envimat's success is the result of just two key factors. The first is fulfilling SENNEBOGEN's mission of customer service and support.

"By keeping SENNEBOGEN's promise of training, onsite visits, sales support, service and stocking parts, we are showing our market that Envimat is not just a dealer, we are part of SENNEBOGEN."

The second factor is Envimat's exclusive focus on SENNEBOGEN equipment.

"I often tell our team that our Plan B is to make Plan A work," said Casselli. "And our Plan A is to dedicate ourselves entirely to selling and keeping SENNEBOGEN equipment up and running."

A Lasting Partnership

Serving southern New England, Tyler Equipment is a 100-year-old equipment dealership with a deep foundation of supplying top quality products backed by exceptional parts and service. Carrying forward that family tradition is third-generation president Brooke Tyler III.

Explaining the dealership's approach to the industry, Tyler said, "We provide tools that our customers use in their daily business. When that tool is out of service, downtime needs to become uptime as fast as possible. Through all the years, this has been the focus of our company."

To ensure the highest standard of before and aftersales service, Tyler's staff includes an application specialist and team of technicians dedicated solely to SENNEBOGEN.

"Our team provides expertise in all aspects of selling the right machine for the application and supporting the customer. That's the key to our success."

As well as being a top performer for SENNEBOGEN, Tyler Equipment also is one of SENNEBOGEN's longest serving distributors. A shared philosophy of turning downtime into uptime is what led Tyler to sit down with SENNEBOGEN, back in 2002 and discuss their potential future together.

"The product was superior in a number of ways," Tyler said, "but it was their focus on support that did it for us." The agreement became a win/win/win relationship as it developed into a strong partnership to the benefit of Tyler Equipment, SENNEBOGEN and their customers.

For more information, visit www.sennebogen-na.com.

Today's top stories