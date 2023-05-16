The MINISOIL cl is engineered to crush stones up to 6 in. in diameter and mulch wood up to 8 in. in diameter for land clearing, vegetation management, right-of-way jobs and more.

SEPPI M. recently introduced an all-new attachment called the MINISOIL cl. It's designed to take the power of a PTO stone crusher and mulcher and bring it down to size for skid steers, compact track loaders and hydraulic tractors that deliver at least 28 gpm to 66 gpm of hydraulic flow.

The MINISOIL cl has a low-profile design that provides the operator enhanced visibility. It crushes and mulches the toughest vegetation and rocks using hammers made of wear-resistant material with tungsten carbide inserts and three rows of crushing bars.

"There is increasing demand for stone crushers, soil tillers and mulchers that are compatible with smaller equipment rather than large tractors and loaders. One of the current issues is the recycling of construction waste to save energy and transportation costs at construction sites," said Ben Carlson, sales manager at SEPPI M. USA.

"The MINISOIL cl is SEPPI's answer to that need. It combines crushing, tilling and mulching in one attachment and lets you access areas where larger machines can't fit."

The MINISOIL cl is engineered to crush stones up to 6 in. in diameter and mulch wood up to 8 in. in diameter for land clearing, vegetation management, right-of-way jobs and more. Plus, it tills the soil as deep as 4 in., allowing the operator to mulch and crush above or below grade.

This attachment delivers the power and performance of a larger machine but works seamlessly with smaller, compact machines, according to the manufacturer.

For more information, visit www.seppi.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories